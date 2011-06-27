2019 Nissan Versa Sedan Consumer Reviews
Awesome service
Perfect for traveling short distances to a lot of places. Perfect for traveling long distances saves on gas😊
Great value
Simple car with reliable technology. Has a conventional key that can be replicated for $2. Reliable transportation without all the gadgets that break down.
THANKS NISSAN
Ive been waiting for the right time to purchase a new car. I wanted a 5 speed manual bc I like shifting gears. My 2019 versa is just what I need. Gas saver, comfortable seating, bluetooth, reliable, affordable, and simple. I didnt want anything expensive to maintain that's why I chose the versa. Im satisfied!
2019 versa
Just bought a 2019 versa so far so good! I like the fact that its a simple car. I was looking for a new car that got great mileage at a great price. I feel the lack of electronics and power windows etc. Will aid in the Long Jevity and future maintenance costs. They say it has plane styling but I think it's OK looking car. Very happy with it. I hope it lasts me a very long time Update: have had The versa over a year now almost 20k no issues so far. Mpg 33 combined.
I was surprised
I drove this as a vacation rental in Florida. I am not a small car fan, but I was instantly amazed how COMFORTABLE it was to get in and out of the car. I have a midsize (Camry/Accord/similar- i.e, what rental companies call full-size) vehicle from another manufacturer and always feel like I am squatting down to the ground every time I get in. The versa felt like I was sitting in a captains chair.. so easy to get into and out of the car! I was also surprised by the interior's roominess, although I did notice it was much more narrow than my midsize car. However, it was much more comfortable. The back seats were also super roomy. With a small engine with the CVT, the gas mileage is what you make it. The previous users got 29 MPG; I got 36.5 for my trip which included 30% stop and go city driving. The city mileage portion kept me from getting 39+MPG. If you are heavy footed, you'll get the 25-29 probably.
