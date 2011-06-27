Used 2017 Nissan Versa Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Versa Sedan
1.6 SL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$30,107*
Total Cash Price
$13,128
1.6 S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$30,107*
Total Cash Price
$13,128
1.6 SV 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$26,077*
Total Cash Price
$11,371
1.6 S Plus 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$23,706*
Total Cash Price
$10,337
1.6 S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$24,654*
Total Cash Price
$10,750
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Versa Sedan 1.6 SL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$907
|$933
|$961
|$991
|$1,021
|$4,813
|Maintenance
|$549
|$1,764
|$1,025
|$904
|$1,707
|$5,949
|Repairs
|$307
|$447
|$521
|$611
|$712
|$2,598
|Taxes & Fees
|$743
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$951
|Financing
|$706
|$568
|$420
|$263
|$95
|$2,052
|Depreciation
|$3,609
|$1,139
|$1,003
|$889
|$798
|$7,438
|Fuel
|$1,187
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,336
|$6,304
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,009
|$6,126
|$5,243
|$5,008
|$5,721
|$30,107
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Versa Sedan 1.6 S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$907
|$933
|$961
|$991
|$1,021
|$4,813
|Maintenance
|$549
|$1,764
|$1,025
|$904
|$1,707
|$5,949
|Repairs
|$307
|$447
|$521
|$611
|$712
|$2,598
|Taxes & Fees
|$743
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$951
|Financing
|$706
|$568
|$420
|$263
|$95
|$2,052
|Depreciation
|$3,609
|$1,139
|$1,003
|$889
|$798
|$7,438
|Fuel
|$1,187
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,336
|$6,304
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,009
|$6,126
|$5,243
|$5,008
|$5,721
|$30,107
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Versa Sedan 1.6 SV 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$785
|$809
|$833
|$858
|$884
|$4,169
|Maintenance
|$475
|$1,528
|$888
|$783
|$1,478
|$5,152
|Repairs
|$266
|$387
|$451
|$529
|$617
|$2,251
|Taxes & Fees
|$644
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$824
|Financing
|$612
|$492
|$364
|$228
|$83
|$1,778
|Depreciation
|$3,126
|$987
|$869
|$770
|$691
|$6,443
|Fuel
|$1,029
|$1,059
|$1,091
|$1,124
|$1,157
|$5,460
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,937
|$5,306
|$4,541
|$4,337
|$4,956
|$26,077
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Versa Sedan 1.6 S Plus 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$714
|$735
|$757
|$780
|$804
|$3,790
|Maintenance
|$432
|$1,389
|$807
|$712
|$1,344
|$4,684
|Repairs
|$242
|$352
|$410
|$481
|$561
|$2,046
|Taxes & Fees
|$585
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$749
|Financing
|$556
|$447
|$331
|$207
|$75
|$1,616
|Depreciation
|$2,842
|$897
|$790
|$700
|$628
|$5,857
|Fuel
|$935
|$963
|$992
|$1,022
|$1,052
|$4,964
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,306
|$4,824
|$4,128
|$3,943
|$4,505
|$23,706
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Versa Sedan 1.6 S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$743
|$764
|$787
|$811
|$836
|$3,942
|Maintenance
|$449
|$1,445
|$839
|$740
|$1,398
|$4,871
|Repairs
|$252
|$366
|$426
|$500
|$583
|$2,128
|Taxes & Fees
|$608
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$779
|Financing
|$578
|$465
|$344
|$215
|$78
|$1,681
|Depreciation
|$2,956
|$933
|$822
|$728
|$653
|$6,091
|Fuel
|$972
|$1,002
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$1,094
|$5,163
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,558
|$5,017
|$4,293
|$4,101
|$4,685
|$24,654
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Nissan Versa in Virginia is:not available
