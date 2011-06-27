  1. Home
Used 2017 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 SV Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Versa Note
Overview
Starting MSRP
$16,380
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG34
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)31/39 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)334.8/421.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity10.8 gal.
Combined MPG34
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque107 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower109 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Premium Paintyes
Sport Value Packageyes
SV Appearance Packageyes
Fog Light Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Trim Appliquesyes
Floor & Cargo Mats (5-Piece)yes
Rear Cargo Coveryes
Interior Illumination Packageyes
Auto Dimming Mirror w/Compass & Homelinkyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room40.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room51.7 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room48.5 in.
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room48.8 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room51.9 in.
Exterior Options
Rear Roof Spoileryes
15" Accessory Alloy Wheelsyes
Chrome Packageyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity38.3 cu.ft.
Length163.0 in.
Curb weight2485 lbs.
Gross weight3470 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.8 cu.ft.
Height60.5 in.
EPA interior volume112.9 cu.ft.
Maximum payload860 lbs.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Super Black
  • Fresh Powder
  • Monarch Orange
  • Deep Blue Pearl
  • Aspen White
  • Gun Metallic
  • Cayenne Red
Interior Colors
  • Wheat Stone, premium cloth
  • Charcoal, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
P185/65R15 tiresyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 5.5 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
