Used 1996 Nissan Truck Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 1996 Truck
4.7
14 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Luv that Nissan Truck

96 Nissan, 03/01/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Bought mine new. Has 108,000 miles. Nothing to complain about, just change the oil.

Tough little guy

dave, 09/29/2006
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

Love the truck...Soooo dependable. I use it for construction...and use it hard...does not quit...I owned this truck for 5 yrs.....I change the oil every 9-10,000 miles(lol).....The only thing I ever replaced on the vehicle were tires....

Nicely reliable

nissanjoe, 09/12/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I've had this truck more than 10 years/136,000 miles, and it's still reliable. Changed the transmission myself @ ~ 100,000 miles for < $800 - hauled too much gravel for the wimpy 4-cyl. No leaks, no other major problems. Replaced power steering belt, repacked front bearings, headliner is falling apart, other than that, mostly just regular maintenance (oil, brakes, plugs & wires, etc.). I'm always amazed at how well it does in the woods in 4WD (as long as I don't need too much power). Hopefully I'll get 200+ out of it.

Don't judge by the looks

Joe, 01/28/2009
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Purchased 7 years ago. Currently has 120,000 miles. Previous owner did no maintenance. Few things had to be replaced. I love this pick-up. No squeaks or rattles. This is my daily driver and is also on second teenager driving. Everyone in the family loves to drive the truck. Also the oldest car we have! Replaced the std radio with CD/MP3 player and 4 speakers and MP3 connection. Gas mileage varies between 20 (city) and 25 (highway). Check Engine light is on half the time, but it goes away again. I just ignore it.

1996 4 X 4 Pick-up Truck Review

Bobbatch, 07/21/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I have had this truck for 6 years and have had no problems. Runs great with 93000 miles. Even the water pump is still the original.

