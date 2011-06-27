Used 1996 Nissan Truck Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine Type: Gas
Transmission: 5-speed manual
Drive Type: Rear wheel drive / Four wheel drive
Cylinders: Inline 4
Combined MPG: 21/21/16
Drivetrain
Drive type: Rear wheel drive / Four wheel drive
Transmission: 5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy): 19/24 mpg, 15/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy): 302.1/381.6 mi., 238.5/286.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity: 15.9 gal.
Combined MPG: 21/21/16
Fuel type: Regular unleaded
Engine
Base engine type: Gas
Base engine size: 2.4 l
Cylinders: Inline 4
Safety
head airbags: Not available
side-mounted airbags: Not available
Measurements
Height: 62.0 in. / 67.1 in.
Wheel base: 104.3 in.
Length: 174.6 in.
Width: 65.0 in. / 70.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Vivid Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Slate Gray Metallic
  • Beige Metallic
  • Royal Blue Metallic
  • Cherry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Aztec Red
  • Magenta Metallic
  • Cloud White
  • Super Black
  • Pacific Blue Metallic
  • Royal Blue Metallic
  • Pacific Blue Metallic
  • Aztec Red
  • Super Black
  • Cherry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Vivid Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Slate Gray Metallic
  • Cloud White
  • Beige Metallic
  • Magenta Metallic
  • Cloud White
  • Royal Blue Metallic
  • Pacific Blue Metallic
  • Magenta Metallic
  • Aztec Red
  • Slate Gray Metallic
  • Cherry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Beige Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Vivid Teal Pearl Metallic
