Used 1996 Nissan Truck Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

Most Reliable Thing I have ever owned! M. Chech , 06/22/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This truck was great to me I had fun driving it. I bought it in 2003 I had 2 Nissan pickups prior to buying this one I bought this for work it had 46,000 miles on it in 2003 from an Old couple(If your reading this thank you for selling me this great truck) it had no problems I did normal oil changes and other routine stuff to keep it in tip top shape and the only problem I had with it was when i had to get a Master air flow sensor about 5 months ago and it went back to running great as it always has it had about 139,000 miles on it I was planning on driving it to at least 300,000 miles like i did with my old one but my stupid son made me sell it 3 weeks ago. I Regret selling my truck. Report Abuse

Never buying another Nissan trk Johngroober , 12/29/2004 2 of 3 people found this review helpful My Nissan Pickup was good for about 100,000 miles then the manual transmission went out three times in a row. First the bearings in the transmission went out at 100,000 miles. Then the Synchronizer went bad six months later. I think that it was the mechanic's fault. He should have known to replace the synchronizer along with the bearings. After he got that fixed. The truck has never shifted the same. Later, 5th gear started coming out and eventually the transmission went out for the last time. My dad plans to fix it again the right way and sell it. He plans to buy a real truck this time, a Toyota. I think the transmission could have been my dad's fault for towing around our bass tracker boat. Report Abuse

208K Miles and Counting Rick , 01/08/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I purchased this truck when it was 4 years old and still own it in 2009. All in all, it has been a very good truck throughout the years and it's still getting me around. Hoping to get 300,000 miles on it, we will see. Headliner began to droop a couple of years ago, but that is a minor thing. I've replaced alternator, brakes, etc., but so far nothing major. Report Abuse

most dependable 4 cyl ever chad honeycutt , 09/16/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought this truck in 02 with 160000 miles.It now has 457000 miles with original engine.The only major thing I have replaced is the manual transmission at 377000 miles.It does finally leak a little oil but go figure.I plan to drive it till it quits.I would not be surprised to see 600000!!! Report Abuse