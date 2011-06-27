Used 1990 Nissan Truck Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

The Best Used Truck Value Ever whusmann , 04/10/2014 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I previously owned the same truck with a regular cab and no 4 wheel drive. Both trucks had the same engine and transmission and other than the 4 wheel drive parts this one is the same except it has power steering is that this one has power steering. Both trucks have had easily over 300,000 miles put on them and both kept right on going and have needed few mechanical repairs. It was because of my previous experience with this truck that I immediately decided to buy the one I have now with no haggling even though I knew it had some minor issues. I didn't care because I knew that after I spent a few hundred on it, I would have a truck that would run dependably for years to come. Report Abuse

nissan truck frick , 07/27/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful owned truck since 1995 and it has been very reliable with normal routine maintenance items. No significant repair required. Solid truck. 4 wheel drive handy in snow and for back country. A little underpowered for highway speeds going up hill, but great around town.

An Old Friend Jim G , 04/27/2002 0 of 2 people found this review helpful This is my fifth Nissan Truck and I have a total miles exceeding i million. It (they) has been reliable a form of transportation for over twelve years and it still is today.

sell truck anneamc , 04/16/2002 0 of 1 people found this review helpful no problems, reliable. air conditioned, auto transmission, camper top, upholstered interior dark red maroon, overdrive