Used 1990 Nissan Truck Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
The Best Used Truck Value Ever
I previously owned the same truck with a regular cab and no 4 wheel drive. Both trucks had the same engine and transmission and other than the 4 wheel drive parts this one is the same except it has power steering is that this one has power steering. Both trucks have had easily over 300,000 miles put on them and both kept right on going and have needed few mechanical repairs. It was because of my previous experience with this truck that I immediately decided to buy the one I have now with no haggling even though I knew it had some minor issues. I didn't care because I knew that after I spent a few hundred on it, I would have a truck that would run dependably for years to come.
nissan truck
owned truck since 1995 and it has been very reliable with normal routine maintenance items. No significant repair required. Solid truck. 4 wheel drive handy in snow and for back country. A little underpowered for highway speeds going up hill, but great around town.
An Old Friend
This is my fifth Nissan Truck and I have a total miles exceeding i million. It (they) has been reliable a form of transportation for over twelve years and it still is today.
sell truck
no problems, reliable. air conditioned, auto transmission, camper top, upholstered interior dark red maroon, overdrive
15 years and still going
I wanted a small truck and the Nissan caught my eye over the Mazda that year. This truck has been to the tip of the Baja and back. No major problems and this 2wd was made to do some 4wdriving. This truck owes us nothing. $12500 back then and we've gotten our money's worth. I hope the next one is as good. I think there must be a record with the same clutch from day one and 15 years later.
