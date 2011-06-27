  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(22)
1990 Nissan Truck Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

No significant changes for the Nissan pickup.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Nissan Truck.

5(36%)
4(64%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
22 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Runs forever 89 nissan pickup
runs forever,11/06/2010
Amazing little truck. I have had this rig for 16 years and it was already 5 when I bought it. 1989 Nissan standard pickup. It has 225,00 miles on it, been up and back the Alcan twice, driven all over the NW in places most folks use 4x4. I have used it hard, put some dollars into it, and it just keeps on ticking. Starts no problem in well below zero Montana winter. The body is going to rust, but the motor will run forever and ought to be sent to Peru to grind corn or something.
The Best Used Truck Value Ever
whusmann,04/10/2014
I previously owned the same truck with a regular cab and no 4 wheel drive. Both trucks had the same engine and transmission and other than the 4 wheel drive parts this one is the same except it has power steering is that this one has power steering. Both trucks have had easily over 300,000 miles put on them and both kept right on going and have needed few mechanical repairs. It was because of my previous experience with this truck that I immediately decided to buy the one I have now with no haggling even though I knew it had some minor issues. I didn't care because I knew that after I spent a few hundred on it, I would have a truck that would run dependably for years to come.
It's for the Smithsonian
ssenjo,01/19/2013
I was 30 years old and my dad bought me this truck for $7500 cash brand new. I've put 600,000 miles on it. I'm 52 now and feel old but this truck does not (feel old). Runs absolutely perfect. I've changed the oil in it around 90 times. That's key. The odometer quit about 11 years ago, the muffler 8 years ago and the windshield wipers about 9 years ago. I've had 7 windshields, 3 clutches, a water pump, s-belt, several fuel filters, and a couple of brake jobs. No power steering. Electrical system is pretty messed up. Gauge lights unreliable. Windows can barely get rolled up or down. Major sun cracked dashboard. Truck runs perfect. Cost me nothing, basically, for 22 years.
Nissan 4X4 1989 pickup
bushjl,04/29/2002
It has always started and run. It is good in snow or in warm weather. The heating system was not well designed. It is dependable.
See all 22 reviews of the 1990 Nissan Truck
Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
153 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
153 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
134 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
20 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
134 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1990 Nissan Truck features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1990 Nissan Truck

Used 1990 Nissan Truck Overview

The Used 1990 Nissan Truck is offered in the following submodels: Truck Regular Cab, Truck Extended Cab. Available styles include SE V6 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), V6 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SE V6 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), and 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M).

