1990 Nissan Truck Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$831 - $1,763
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
No significant changes for the Nissan pickup.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1990 Nissan Truck.
Most helpful consumer reviews
runs forever,11/06/2010
Amazing little truck. I have had this rig for 16 years and it was already 5 when I bought it. 1989 Nissan standard pickup. It has 225,00 miles on it, been up and back the Alcan twice, driven all over the NW in places most folks use 4x4. I have used it hard, put some dollars into it, and it just keeps on ticking. Starts no problem in well below zero Montana winter. The body is going to rust, but the motor will run forever and ought to be sent to Peru to grind corn or something.
whusmann,04/10/2014
I previously owned the same truck with a regular cab and no 4 wheel drive. Both trucks had the same engine and transmission and other than the 4 wheel drive parts this one is the same except it has power steering is that this one has power steering. Both trucks have had easily over 300,000 miles put on them and both kept right on going and have needed few mechanical repairs. It was because of my previous experience with this truck that I immediately decided to buy the one I have now with no haggling even though I knew it had some minor issues. I didn't care because I knew that after I spent a few hundred on it, I would have a truck that would run dependably for years to come.
ssenjo,01/19/2013
I was 30 years old and my dad bought me this truck for $7500 cash brand new. I've put 600,000 miles on it. I'm 52 now and feel old but this truck does not (feel old). Runs absolutely perfect. I've changed the oil in it around 90 times. That's key. The odometer quit about 11 years ago, the muffler 8 years ago and the windshield wipers about 9 years ago. I've had 7 windshields, 3 clutches, a water pump, s-belt, several fuel filters, and a couple of brake jobs. No power steering. Electrical system is pretty messed up. Gauge lights unreliable. Windows can barely get rolled up or down. Major sun cracked dashboard. Truck runs perfect. Cost me nothing, basically, for 22 years.
bushjl,04/29/2002
It has always started and run. It is good in snow or in warm weather. The heating system was not well designed. It is dependable.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1990 Nissan Truck features & specs
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
153 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
153 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
134 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
20 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
134 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
