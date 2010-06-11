Used 1990 Nissan Truck for Sale Near Me

Amazing little truck. I have had this rig for 16 years and it was already 5 when I bought it. 1989 Nissan standard pickup. It has 225,00 miles on it, been up and back the Alcan twice, driven all over the NW in places most folks use 4x4. I have used it hard, put some dollars into it, and it just keeps on ticking. Starts no problem in well below zero Montana winter. The body is going to rust, but the motor will run forever and ought to be sent to Peru to grind corn or something.

