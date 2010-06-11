Used 1990 Nissan Truck for Sale Near Me

  • 1995 Nissan Truck XE V6
    1995 Nissan Truck XE V6

    99,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,980

  • 1997 Nissan Truck XE
    1997 Nissan Truck XE

    78,351 miles
    Title issue, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,999

  • 1997 Nissan Truck XE
    1997 Nissan Truck XE

    137,243 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,000

Runs forever 89 nissan pickup
runs forever,11/06/2010
Amazing little truck. I have had this rig for 16 years and it was already 5 when I bought it. 1989 Nissan standard pickup. It has 225,00 miles on it, been up and back the Alcan twice, driven all over the NW in places most folks use 4x4. I have used it hard, put some dollars into it, and it just keeps on ticking. Starts no problem in well below zero Montana winter. The body is going to rust, but the motor will run forever and ought to be sent to Peru to grind corn or something.
