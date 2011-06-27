Used 2018 Nissan Titan Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Incredible truck! Colin , 09/25/2018 PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) 28 of 29 people found this review helpful I'm about a month into the purchase of my 2018 Titan Pro4X Crew Cab, and I'm absolutely loving it. I traded in a 2015 BMW 335i since I needed something to tow with, and although I loved that car and miss the manual transmission, the Titan still puts a big grin across my face when I drive it. I've already towed a boat with it, and it didn't even feel like it was back there. Great power and the engine sounds great when you want it to, but quiet when you don't want to hear it. The interior is extremely comfortable and feels well put together. With several other nissans in the family (a few over 100k miles and one over 250k), it looks like the interior durability is comparable which means it should look like new in 10 years like my others. I test drove all the full size trucks, and the titan really provided the best bang for your buck. I think the ride and interior quality is much better than the ford, it's light years ahead of the tundra (though I can't fault those for reliability), I personally don't like the styling of the GM twins but they do have great drivetrains, and the new 2019 RAM 1500 came in a close second place for me. In the end, I think the Titan rides nearly as well as the RAM, and while it doesn't offer quite as many bells and whistles, I was able to get into a Titan for about $10k less than a comparably equipped RAM. I think the only options I would have liked that I don't have would be a regular (non-pano) sunroof, and a heads up display. Cooled seats, around view monitor, LED headlights and foglights, and insane amounts of bed utility and storage under the rear seat are some jump out options that I love. Call me a happy truck owner! UPDATE 9/25/19: I have 15,000 miles on the truck and no difference in option. Still drives and smells like new. I’ve taken several road trips and the seats and ride quality are so comfortable, I had no fatigue even on a 22 hour (straight) drive. My average fuel economy is 16.4 mpg - I use the Fuelly app to track every fill up. My best gas mileage is 21.7 all highway driving at 78 mph. Lowest is 13.2 mostly city with ~120 miles of towing a boat. I do wish the fuel tank was larger but it gives you a lot of warning before it’s empty. No regrets buying a Titan! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

TITAN - made in USA! Great Truck!!! Sam , 06/27/2018 SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) 73 of 79 people found this review helpful I trade trucks at least every year. During the past 7 years I’ve owned Tundra, Sierra 1500, Silverado 1500, and Ram 1500. I’ve never owned a Titan because of reviews - this year I decided to look at a Titan, and I’m glad I did. Getting out of a Ram 1500, great truck, but time for a change. Looked at a Sierra 1500 SLT, but not near the options of the Titan. Also looked at a Silverado LT 1500, again not near the option as the Titan. GMC nor Chevy could touch pricing of the Titan. The Titan is probably the best riding truck I’ve purchased. In addition it’s made in Canton MS vs. GMC and Chevy - made in Mexico - a deciding factor. In addition, the Titan has a 5 year bumper to bumper warranty - so guess Nissan has faith in reliability. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

SV Midnight Edition JMattmuller , 12/06/2018 SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) 28 of 30 people found this review helpful 5,600 miles in and I still love this truck. Before making this purchase I did a lot of research and had narrowed my search down to the titan, 2019 Ram 1500 and the 2018 F150. The titan had the lowest reported mpg, but when you compared the purchase price to the other 2 trucks we'd have to hit almost $5/gal for the Ford or Ram to come up ahead in a 10 year cost of ownership for me. When I came across the midnight edition at me dealership it was a done deal, a similarly equipped Ford or Ram would have cost $15-20K more than what I spent. The one negative I have is the infotainment system. I previously was driving an Apple Carplay equipped vehicle and the Nissan factory system just doesn't match up. With all of the money I saved on the purchase I was able to put an after market Carplay receiver into the truck, and there isn't anything else I would change with this truck! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love my Pro4X Kurt B. , 05/14/2018 PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) 36 of 40 people found this review helpful This is a capable truck for both offroad and towing. My last Titan went over 300K with no problems whatsoever. The new version has all the new amenities you would expect of a modern truck. Be warned the Pro4X suspension is on the stiff side. Overall I love the truck. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse