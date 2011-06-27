Used 2014 Nissan Titan Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Titan King Cab
PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$54,935*
Total Cash Price
$30,268
S 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$54,935*
Total Cash Price
$30,268
SV 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$44,986*
Total Cash Price
$24,786
S 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$61,856*
Total Cash Price
$34,081
SV 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$48,447*
Total Cash Price
$26,693
Titan Crew Cab
PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$43,256*
Total Cash Price
$23,833
S 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$47,582*
Total Cash Price
$26,216
SL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$60,991*
Total Cash Price
$33,605
SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$63,586*
Total Cash Price
$35,035
SV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$47,582*
Total Cash Price
$26,216
SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$57,963*
Total Cash Price
$31,936
S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$52,772*
Total Cash Price
$29,076
SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$54,070*
Total Cash Price
$29,791
SV 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$51,907*
Total Cash Price
$28,600
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Titan King Cab PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,001
|$1,031
|$1,062
|$1,093
|$1,126
|$5,314
|Maintenance
|$993
|$866
|$3,251
|$718
|$2,433
|$8,261
|Repairs
|$575
|$667
|$781
|$914
|$1,066
|$4,003
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,640
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,873
|Financing
|$1,628
|$1,309
|$969
|$606
|$220
|$4,732
|Depreciation
|$6,309
|$2,719
|$2,391
|$2,120
|$1,902
|$15,442
|Fuel
|$2,884
|$2,971
|$3,059
|$3,151
|$3,245
|$15,310
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,030
|$9,622
|$11,572
|$8,660
|$10,051
|$54,935
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Titan King Cab SV 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$820
|$844
|$869
|$895
|$922
|$4,351
|Maintenance
|$813
|$709
|$2,662
|$588
|$1,993
|$6,765
|Repairs
|$471
|$546
|$640
|$749
|$873
|$3,278
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,343
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,534
|Financing
|$1,333
|$1,072
|$794
|$496
|$180
|$3,875
|Depreciation
|$5,167
|$2,227
|$1,958
|$1,736
|$1,558
|$12,645
|Fuel
|$2,362
|$2,433
|$2,505
|$2,580
|$2,657
|$12,537
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,308
|$7,879
|$9,476
|$7,092
|$8,231
|$44,986
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Titan King Cab S 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,127
|$1,161
|$1,195
|$1,231
|$1,268
|$5,983
|Maintenance
|$1,118
|$975
|$3,661
|$808
|$2,740
|$9,302
|Repairs
|$648
|$751
|$879
|$1,030
|$1,200
|$4,507
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,846
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$2,109
|Financing
|$1,833
|$1,474
|$1,091
|$682
|$247
|$5,328
|Depreciation
|$7,104
|$3,062
|$2,693
|$2,387
|$2,142
|$17,387
|Fuel
|$3,248
|$3,345
|$3,445
|$3,548
|$3,654
|$17,239
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,924
|$10,834
|$13,030
|$9,751
|$11,317
|$61,856
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Titan King Cab SV 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$883
|$909
|$936
|$964
|$993
|$4,686
|Maintenance
|$876
|$764
|$2,867
|$633
|$2,146
|$7,286
|Repairs
|$507
|$588
|$689
|$806
|$940
|$3,530
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,446
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,652
|Financing
|$1,436
|$1,155
|$855
|$534
|$194
|$4,173
|Depreciation
|$5,564
|$2,398
|$2,109
|$1,869
|$1,678
|$13,618
|Fuel
|$2,544
|$2,620
|$2,698
|$2,779
|$2,862
|$13,502
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,255
|$8,485
|$10,205
|$7,637
|$8,864
|$48,447
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Titan Crew Cab PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$788
|$812
|$836
|$861
|$887
|$4,184
|Maintenance
|$782
|$682
|$2,560
|$565
|$1,916
|$6,505
|Repairs
|$453
|$525
|$615
|$720
|$839
|$3,152
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,291
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,475
|Financing
|$1,282
|$1,031
|$763
|$477
|$173
|$3,726
|Depreciation
|$4,968
|$2,141
|$1,883
|$1,669
|$1,498
|$12,159
|Fuel
|$2,271
|$2,339
|$2,409
|$2,481
|$2,555
|$12,055
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,835
|$7,576
|$9,112
|$6,819
|$7,914
|$43,256
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Titan Crew Cab SL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,111
|$1,145
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$1,251
|$5,899
|Maintenance
|$1,103
|$962
|$3,610
|$797
|$2,702
|$9,172
|Repairs
|$639
|$740
|$867
|$1,015
|$1,183
|$4,444
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,820
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,080
|Financing
|$1,808
|$1,454
|$1,076
|$673
|$244
|$5,254
|Depreciation
|$7,005
|$3,019
|$2,655
|$2,353
|$2,112
|$17,144
|Fuel
|$3,202
|$3,298
|$3,397
|$3,498
|$3,603
|$16,998
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,687
|$10,682
|$12,848
|$9,615
|$11,159
|$60,991
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Titan Crew Cab SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,158
|$1,194
|$1,229
|$1,266
|$1,304
|$6,150
|Maintenance
|$1,150
|$1,003
|$3,763
|$831
|$2,817
|$9,562
|Repairs
|$666
|$772
|$904
|$1,058
|$1,233
|$4,633
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,898
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$2,168
|Financing
|$1,885
|$1,516
|$1,122
|$701
|$254
|$5,477
|Depreciation
|$7,303
|$3,147
|$2,768
|$2,453
|$2,202
|$17,874
|Fuel
|$3,338
|$3,438
|$3,541
|$3,647
|$3,756
|$17,721
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,397
|$11,137
|$13,395
|$10,024
|$11,634
|$63,586
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Titan Crew Cab SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,056
|$1,088
|$1,120
|$1,154
|$1,189
|$5,607
|Maintenance
|$1,048
|$914
|$3,430
|$757
|$2,567
|$8,717
|Repairs
|$607
|$704
|$824
|$965
|$1,124
|$4,224
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,730
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$1,977
|Financing
|$1,718
|$1,382
|$1,022
|$639
|$232
|$4,993
|Depreciation
|$6,657
|$2,869
|$2,523
|$2,236
|$2,007
|$16,293
|Fuel
|$3,043
|$3,134
|$3,228
|$3,325
|$3,424
|$16,154
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,859
|$10,152
|$12,210
|$9,137
|$10,605
|$57,963
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Titan Crew Cab S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$961
|$991
|$1,020
|$1,050
|$1,082
|$5,104
|Maintenance
|$954
|$832
|$3,123
|$689
|$2,338
|$7,936
|Repairs
|$553
|$641
|$750
|$878
|$1,024
|$3,845
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,575
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,800
|Financing
|$1,564
|$1,258
|$931
|$582
|$211
|$4,546
|Depreciation
|$6,061
|$2,612
|$2,297
|$2,036
|$1,828
|$14,834
|Fuel
|$2,771
|$2,854
|$2,939
|$3,027
|$3,117
|$14,707
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,439
|$9,243
|$11,117
|$8,319
|$9,655
|$52,772
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Titan Crew Cab SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$985
|$1,015
|$1,045
|$1,076
|$1,109
|$5,230
|Maintenance
|$978
|$853
|$3,200
|$706
|$2,395
|$8,131
|Repairs
|$566
|$656
|$769
|$900
|$1,049
|$3,940
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,614
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,844
|Financing
|$1,603
|$1,289
|$954
|$596
|$216
|$4,658
|Depreciation
|$6,210
|$2,676
|$2,354
|$2,086
|$1,873
|$15,199
|Fuel
|$2,839
|$2,924
|$3,011
|$3,101
|$3,194
|$15,069
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,794
|$9,470
|$11,390
|$8,524
|$9,893
|$54,070
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Titan Crew Cab SV 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$946
|$974
|$1,003
|$1,033
|$1,064
|$5,021
|Maintenance
|$938
|$818
|$3,072
|$678
|$2,299
|$7,806
|Repairs
|$544
|$630
|$738
|$864
|$1,007
|$3,782
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,549
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,770
|Financing
|$1,538
|$1,237
|$916
|$572
|$208
|$4,471
|Depreciation
|$5,962
|$2,569
|$2,260
|$2,003
|$1,798
|$14,591
|Fuel
|$2,725
|$2,807
|$2,891
|$2,977
|$3,066
|$14,466
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,202
|$9,091
|$10,934
|$8,183
|$9,497
|$51,907
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Titan
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Nissan Titan in Virginia is:not available
