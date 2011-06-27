  1. Home
Used 2012 Nissan Titan Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,720
Starting MSRP
$35,570
Starting MSRP
$38,270
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG151414
Total Seating665
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,720
Starting MSRP
$35,570
Starting MSRP
$38,270
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
automatic locking hubsnoyesyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionnoyesyes
part time 4WDnoyesyes
Rear locking differentialnonoyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,720
Starting MSRP
$35,570
Starting MSRP
$38,270
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg12/17 mpg12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)364.0/504.0 mi.336.0/476.0 mi.336.0/476.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity28.0 gal.28.0 gal.28.0 gal.
Combined MPG151414
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,720
Starting MSRP
$35,570
Starting MSRP
$38,270
Torque385 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm385 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm385 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size5.6 l5.6 l5.6 l
Horsepower317 hp @ 5200 rpm317 hp @ 5200 rpm317 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle45.6 ft.45.4 ft.45.4 ft.
Valves323232
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,720
Starting MSRP
$35,570
Starting MSRP
$38,270
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
Front center lap beltyesyesno
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsnonoyes
dusk sensing headlampsnonoyes
auto delay off headlampsnonoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$32,720
Starting MSRP
$35,570
Starting MSRP
$38,270
SV Sport Appearance Packageyesyesno
SV Value Truck Package w/Texas Titan Packageyesyesno
Texas Titan Package (Limited Availability)yesyesno
Tow Packageyesyesno
SV Value Truck Packageyesyesno
SV Utility Packageyesnono
Utility Accessory Packageyesyesyes
SV Premium Utility Packageyesyesno
PRO-4X Premium Utility Packagenonoyes
PRO-4X Luxury Packagenonoyes
Technology Packagenonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,720
Starting MSRP
$35,570
Starting MSRP
$38,270
8 total speakersyesyesyes
mast antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,720
Starting MSRP
$35,570
Starting MSRP
$38,270
Air conditioningyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesno
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesyesyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyesyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelnonoyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobnonoyes
rear parking sensorsnonoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornonoyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelnonoyes
12V rear power outlet(s)nonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,720
Starting MSRP
$35,570
Starting MSRP
$38,270
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote window operationyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,720
Starting MSRP
$35,570
Starting MSRP
$38,270
iPod Interfaceyesyesyes
Floor Matsyesyesno
PRO-4X Floor Matsnonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,720
Starting MSRP
$35,570
Starting MSRP
$38,270
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
compassnonoyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,720
Starting MSRP
$35,570
Starting MSRP
$38,270
Front head room41.0 in.41.0 in.41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesno
Front shoulder room65.1 in.65.1 in.65.1 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyesyesno
Front leg room41.8 in.41.8 in.41.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front hip room61.3 in.61.3 in.61.3 in.
clothyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatnonoyes
8 -way power driver seatnonoyes
captains chairs front seatsnonoyes
fold flat passenger seatnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,720
Starting MSRP
$35,570
Starting MSRP
$38,270
Rear head room40.4 in.40.4 in.40.4 in.
Rear hip Room60.5 in.60.5 in.60.5 in.
Rear leg room40.4 in.40.4 in.40.4 in.
Rear shoulder room64.6 in.64.6 in.64.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,720
Starting MSRP
$35,570
Starting MSRP
$38,270
Rear Bumper Step Assistyesyesyes
Heavy Metal Editionyesyesno
Bedlineryesyesyes
Splash Guardsyesyesno
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,720
Starting MSRP
$35,570
Starting MSRP
$38,270
Front track67.9 in.67.9 in.67.9 in.
Curb weight5078 lbs.5334 lbs.5467 lbs.
Gross weight7100 lbs.7200 lbs.7200 lbs.
Angle of approach27.2 degrees29.7 degrees28.1 degrees
Maximum payload2015 lbs.1900 lbs.1900 lbs.
Angle of departure25.5 degrees27.3 degrees27.8 degrees
Length224.6 in.224.6 in.224.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity9300 lbs.9300 lbs.9300 lbs.
Ground clearance10.4 in.10.4 in.10.7 in.
Height74.7 in.76.3 in.76.6 in.
Wheel base139.8 in.139.8 in.139.8 in.
Width79.5 in.79.5 in.79.5 in.
Rear track67.9 in.67.9 in.67.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,720
Starting MSRP
$35,570
Starting MSRP
$38,270
Exterior Colors
  • Blizzard
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Navy Blue
  • Red Alert
  • Smoke
  • Galaxy Black
  • Blizzard
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Navy Blue
  • Red Alert
  • Smoke
  • Galaxy Black
  • Blizzard
  • Navy Blue
  • Red Alert
  • Smoke
  • Galaxy Black
Interior Colors
  • Almond, cloth
  • Charcoal II, cloth
  • Charcoal, cloth
  • Almond, cloth
  • Charcoal II, cloth
  • Charcoal, cloth
  • Charcoal II, cloth
  • Charcoal, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,720
Starting MSRP
$35,570
Starting MSRP
$38,270
P265/70R18 tiresyesyesno
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesno
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
P275/70R18 tiresnonoyes
All terrain tiresnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,720
Starting MSRP
$35,570
Starting MSRP
$38,270
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,720
Starting MSRP
$35,570
Starting MSRP
$38,270
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Titan InventorySee Titan InventorySee Titan Inventory

