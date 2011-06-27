Used 2007 Nissan Titan King Cab Consumer Reviews
Titan is the truck
I have a 2007 SE loaded... Power, Power, Power... A half ton that does the work of a three 1/4... 312 HP, plenty of torque and pulls like my 2001 Ford 350. Fuel mileage is not the best but hay it's a real truck. I like the old Fords but I think they are missing the boat. Wake up Ford "Please"
Titan power
Great truck to drive. Tons of power, even towing an airtstream coach. Great turning radius. Very comfortable on road trips. The attention to interior details are better than my dodge dakota.
poor choice
The day after I bought my Titan in August of 2006 it developed a rattle in the dashboard. I have had it back in two times but it still rattles. The second week the overhead console compartments would not close and had to have the console replaced. The original had a temp and compass function, the dealer replaced it with one that did not have these functions. Back to the dealer again for the right one. By the end of the first month the weather stripping on the rear sliding window began to come off as did the WS on the doors. Now the transmission is leaking copious amts of fluid in my driveway, front end rattles and shakes so badly cant drive it. Checking in to trade for a Ford.
Truck of Trucks
This is the best truck I have ever owned. Never a problem. 41000 so far with nothing more than tires and oil. Passing 2 mini-vans and a rig on a two lane road all at the same time is not a concern. I haul 2-3 dirtbikes all the time, love the utility bed. I have also towed a couple of 6000+ lb travel trailers with dirtbikes and firewood at 75 mph. This truck hauls with plenty of power. A little wide for off-roading(if you like your paint), but it will go almost anywhere. I rated fuel mileage high because this is a truck with power, it takes fuel to make 6000 lbs go 80 mph. Driving the Titan is very comfortable. The captains chairs feel like a Lazyboy. I have had 3 other Nissan trucks and a Z.
What a truck
I have always driven a Chevy Silverado except I owned a new Ford F150 for 3 yrs 99-2002. This Nissan Titan blows both of these other trucks away. My truck before this was a 2001 silverado that I had 175000 miles. The Nissan is a far better truck.
