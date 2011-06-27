Used 2006 Nissan Titan Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Rolling Thunder....
My wife and I just purchased a 2006 crew cab LE Titan. Never really liked the styling of the domestic trucks and the Toyota's pricing steered me away. Even on a used Tundra with 100k miles people are asking $20 grand!! Ridiculous. A new truck being out of our price range I looked high and low for a used truck with the options I wanted with low miles and price that wasn't bad. We found it!! My truck has less than 39K miles and is fully loaded and we paid less than $20k! The captains chairs, sound system and interior styling is awesome. Truck rides great and has a little growl too with only stock exhaust. Love the chrome all around, especially the bold front. Driving is true enjoyment
bye bye chevy
Well I was a chevy man for all of my 30 years until I sat behind the wheel of my new titan. By far the fastest truck I have ever owned. I see alot of mpg complaints but what would you expect from 5.6 V8. I added Cold Air induction and a few other bolt ons exhaust etc.. and am getting 13 city and 16 hwy. The Rockford sound is incredible, and my kids love the DVD. I am still finding stuff on this truck that I didn't know was there
The great titan
Bought my titan se 4x4 at 37000 miles it had several recalls, but no other repairs I drive 70 miles a day 6 days a week in mountainous terrain,I keep regular maintenance and have replaced brakes twice I'm at 160,000 miles now, looking at new vehicles to replace my titan nothing compares to the leg room , cargo space, power ,4x4 capability, I love my truck bed power plug in and cargo tie downs and the way my titan hugs corners .my all time favorite vehicle! I would purchase another if the gas milage was not an issue for me.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Best In Class
I love this truck. The only complaint I have is of course the fuel economy, but it is par for all other full size trucks with a 8 cylinder motor. It has more than enough power, and the comfort is amazing. The standard motor is a top of the line upgrade for most truck makers. I used to be a diehard Dodge fan, but I couldn't go back to that after driving a Titan.
Nissan Built the Right Truck
Titan's power is great and going 0 - 60 is just as fun as it is in a car. It rides smooth and handles like a car, and yet it's rugged enough to dig through a swamp or pull your 9500 lb. camping trailer. The interior and exterior are large and appealing. The Titan very practical as passenger, work, or playing vehicle!!
Sponsored cars related to the Titan
Related Used 2006 Nissan Titan Crew Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner