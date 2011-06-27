Used 2006 Nissan Titan Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Rolling Thunder.... titanloving , 02/12/2012 14 of 14 people found this review helpful My wife and I just purchased a 2006 crew cab LE Titan. Never really liked the styling of the domestic trucks and the Toyota's pricing steered me away. Even on a used Tundra with 100k miles people are asking $20 grand!! Ridiculous. A new truck being out of our price range I looked high and low for a used truck with the options I wanted with low miles and price that wasn't bad. We found it!! My truck has less than 39K miles and is fully loaded and we paid less than $20k! The captains chairs, sound system and interior styling is awesome. Truck rides great and has a little growl too with only stock exhaust. Love the chrome all around, especially the bold front. Driving is true enjoyment Report Abuse

bye bye chevy Bobby , 09/13/2006 11 of 12 people found this review helpful Well I was a chevy man for all of my 30 years until I sat behind the wheel of my new titan. By far the fastest truck I have ever owned. I see alot of mpg complaints but what would you expect from 5.6 V8. I added Cold Air induction and a few other bolt ons exhaust etc.. and am getting 13 city and 16 hwy. The Rockford sound is incredible, and my kids love the DVD. I am still finding stuff on this truck that I didn't know was there

The great titan J stevens , 11/22/2015 SE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) 10 of 11 people found this review helpful Bought my titan se 4x4 at 37000 miles it had several recalls, but no other repairs I drive 70 miles a day 6 days a week in mountainous terrain,I keep regular maintenance and have replaced brakes twice I'm at 160,000 miles now, looking at new vehicles to replace my titan nothing compares to the leg room , cargo space, power ,4x4 capability, I love my truck bed power plug in and cargo tie downs and the way my titan hugs corners .my all time favorite vehicle! I would purchase another if the gas milage was not an issue for me. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability

Best In Class J-Dog , 02/03/2006 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I love this truck. The only complaint I have is of course the fuel economy, but it is par for all other full size trucks with a 8 cylinder motor. It has more than enough power, and the comfort is amazing. The standard motor is a top of the line upgrade for most truck makers. I used to be a diehard Dodge fan, but I couldn't go back to that after driving a Titan.