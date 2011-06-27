Used 2005 Nissan Titan Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Great Truck
I am the second owner for my 2005 Titan. I have owned the ruck for almost 7 years and have put the majority of the miles on it. To understand my perspective, I do all of my own maintenance and repairs on my vehicles, I perform all maintenance on schedule, for the most part, and do not have a lead foot when driving. Throughout my ownership I have only had to replace the front and rear brakes once each, However I am a fairly easy driver that does minimal towing so I do not stress my brakes. I have had no major mechanical issues or major repair expenses. Here is a list of what I have replaced or repaired over the course of 100,000 miles of ownership: -ECM Relay due to recall -EVAP Canister Purge valve at 150000 mile due to check engine light for P0455 code -Front and rear brakes once each due to wear -Starter to due issues where I had to turn the key a few times to get it to start. Starter is under intake manifold so it is a pain, but it only took me a few hours one evening to replace -Replaced tailgate latch due to broken clips -Replaced rear axle breather because they can become an issue and blow axle seals if clogged. Mine was rusty. -Regular maintenance items (spark plugs, filters, PCV valve, fluids) Rear parking brake shoes - One side started to delaminate and I heard a crunching sound in the rotor where the parking brake is. I am going to replace front shocks/struts due to one seeping fluid. So after 10 years and 157000 miles that is all that has gone wrong with my truck and it still drives as well as I can remember. The truck has plenty of power and drives smooth on the highway. I am really fond of the interior space, especially in the back seat. The ride can be a bit harsh and there are small rattles in the cab and body here an there, but it is a truck not a Cadillac. Overall I am very pleased with my purchase and plan on keeping this truck until it literally falls apart. In an effort to see what other trucks are like, and if they are any better, I have test driven and rented Chevys, Fords, and Dodges and I honestly cannot justify "upgrading" or changing trucks for what amount to a few mpg gas mileage increase and an upgrade in creature comforts (driver info, bluetooth, etc). $40,000 buys a lot of gas and repairs on my 10 year old truck. Overall I am very pleased with this truck. As with any car or truck, you get out of it what you put into it. If you take care of it it will last as long as you want it to. Update: I am almost at 10 years of ownership and now 181k miles. still runs great. I did replace a power steering hose because it started seeping. I also replaced the fuel sending unit because it started becoming inaccurate. Overall I am still pleased with this truck and will continue to drive it until it can no longer be driven.
Best truck I ever owned
I bought this Titan new with the expectation that I would be driving it till it's dead. I just turned 100,000 miles, and can say in all honesty that it drives exactly like it did the day I bought it. It feels like it's just broken in. I read on the forums about the sub-par quality of the OEM brake rotors, so I had those replaced under TSB before I ever had a problem. Other than that, this truck has never been in the shop. I haven't had to replace a belt, bulb, switch, or anything else besides tires, wiper blades and oil (Mobil 1). I've had numerous Ford & Chevy trucks, but this Titan has them all beat hands down in every respect. I'm glad to know it's built in Mississippi.
'05 Titan review
I have owned a lot of trucks in my 63 years in Alaska. This is one strong, powerful mama. I pull a 4500 lb boat up a long pass and it pulls effortlessly throughout the rpm range at 14 mpg average (19/20 empty on the road). Great torque. On a long trip, my wife doesn't complain about seat discomfort and really loves the truck also... which is a real plus. I love this truck!
Extremely Disappointed
Most comfortable truck I've ever owned but the problems are something I never expected from a Nissan..Four wheel drive snapped at 64,000 miles ( just out of warranty) brakes are terrible..truck shimmies...tailpipe & hitch rusted...unbelievable for all the more miles on this vehicle.Paint chips easily..I am going to be purchasing another truck and it most definitely will not be a Nissan..Very disappointed..I was under the impression that a Nissan would last for a long time..The only good points are the interior comfort and the style...Very unreliable truck..Didn't even make it to 70,000 miles..
great truck
I love this truck!! It has plenty of room inside. Also has great pick up and go when needed. I can cruise nicely on the freeway or give it some go when I need to get passed people when needed. I got the 4x4 for hunting and camping. And the bed has the sprayed in liner, great forwhen I need to haul stuff. I don't have to worry about scratches. I haven't had any problems, knock knock. Can't wait to see how it pulls the trailer when we get it!! I do wish the seats in the back reclined a bit. My kids fall asleep and their heads fall forward. It also has the side airbags for the back too!! Makes me feel safer for my kids. They love the truck too. They like the windows,have minivan too.
