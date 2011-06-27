Used 2004 Nissan Titan Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Great 04 titan Dr
I've owned this truck for it's hole life and I now have 428000 miles on her and is still running as good as it was new has been the best truck I've owned in fact we drove it crossed county last summer the only down side is the fuel cost to drive fuel mileage could be better other then that one great truck so fare
high miler still a great truck
cant say i suggest anything to prospective buyers I have 245,000 miles on my truck here is what i have done in that time, rear axle seals, radiator, driver power window motor, starter, I do my own maintenance all fluids changed with synthetic type trans service every 30k miles coolant flushed every 2 years a little hard on brakes but i do tow a lot it has no oil leaks and burns no oil still performs as new solid value get one with proper maintenance and you cant go wrong
Nissan made a Monster
I have owned many trucks and the Titan is the best thing going. The 08 Tundra and 04 and up F150 have a better towing weight but that's where it ends. The titan has a roomier back seat then the F150 and Crewmax, (Chevy is even close). I have the Deep Ocean Blue and get comments on the color continously. There were some recalls on the brakes and seatbelts on the back seat but fully covered by the dealorship so no big deal. The interior is basic, lots of plastic, but I have found an aftermarket dash kit that brings it up to date. I can not rave about the power this truck has to offer and the Dana 450 rear end is awsome. (replace the steel cover on the diffential) Nissan has created a monster
Reliable truck
I really feel I made a great choice in a truck looking back over the fifteen years/240,000 miles I've owned it. Only had issues with tire rotors which was common on the 2004 model and corrected under warranty, an axel seal leak, and a starter after 200k.
13 going on 14 years and counting...
At the time of this review, my truck is almost 14 years old, and I've been the proud owner for about 7 of those years (second owner). With 97,XXX and counting, I see a long future ahead for this one. I plan to hold onto this truck for many years to come.... I purchased the truck with about 38,000 miles, and have not had any major issues to speak of. Other than regular maintenance (fluid changes, tune-up, belts, tires, batteries, etc...), and some minor upgrades (heavy duty shocks, CIA, exhaust, etc...) this truck never see's the shop. It's extremely responsive, has plenty of torque, and makes a great tow vehicle. That said, it's not the most comfortable truck I've owned, nor is the most agile. Still it's a great truck and is probably the best vehicle purchase I've ever made (and I've owned a lot of vehicles), given the price I've paid, and the years of service I expect to get from it.
