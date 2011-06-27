Used 2004 Nissan Titan Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
Great Truck!

doczachary, 04/25/2011
35 of 36 people found this review helpful

I puchased my 2004 Nissan Titan with less than 50 miles on it and I currenly have over 120K. There has been 2 recalls (brake shudder and wiring harness) and both were done quickly and efficiently. I have read where people wanted better gas mileage but you don't buy a heavy truck with a powerful 5.6L V8 engine and then complain about the mileage. I have towed 10K, loaded the bed to the point where it couldn't take anymore and everything worked as expected. I have replaced the rear axle seals and bearing with better than factory. Used only synthetic oils since 2nd change. It just keeps running. Never a hiccup or an issue. Been a great truck and I plan to keep it until it dies!

2004 Titan

mabatista, 02/05/2012
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

I use this truck to Tow almost daily (about 4-5000lb trailer). Great tow vehicle. Mileage is about 10 towing. About 12 around town. I once got about 14-15 on the interstate and was thrilled! This thing eats brakes. Fronts every 25k, rears every 40k. Trim pieces are cheap, but the engine/trans has benn reliable. I would buy it again. (I would get 4wd though)

Great 04 titan Dr

Tanner, 01/12/2018
4dr Crew Cab XE Rwd SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
24 of 25 people found this review helpful

I've owned this truck for it's hole life and I now have 428000 miles on her and is still running as good as it was new has been the best truck I've owned in fact we drove it crossed county last summer the only down side is the fuel cost to drive fuel mileage could be better other then that one great truck so fare

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
high miler still a great truck

russell s, 02/07/2018
4dr Crew Cab SE Rwd SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
24 of 25 people found this review helpful

cant say i suggest anything to prospective buyers I have 245,000 miles on my truck here is what i have done in that time, rear axle seals, radiator, driver power window motor, starter, I do my own maintenance all fluids changed with synthetic type trans service every 30k miles coolant flushed every 2 years a little hard on brakes but i do tow a lot it has no oil leaks and burns no oil still performs as new solid value get one with proper maintenance and you cant go wrong

Safety
Performance
Comfort
Great Truck.

Brian Gay, 03/13/2015
4dr King Cab SE 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
26 of 28 people found this review helpful

I bought this used in November 14 for a decent deal. It only had 84K on it. It now has 88k and I feel confident all of the "First Gen" issues have been worked out (headers, rear axle vent fix, recalls, ect) Given the age I will need to change out some front bushing and shocks but other than that, it has been GREAT to have in the snowiest winter I've ever seen here in N.E. Wash it on dry days will keep it most of the rust at bay. Gas mileage is as expected for a 4x4, 12 city, 14-16 HWY.

