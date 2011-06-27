  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Titan XD
  4. Used 2018 Nissan Titan XD
  5. Used 2018 Nissan Titan XD Regular Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2018 Nissan Titan XD Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2018 Titan XD
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all Titan XDS for sale
List Price Range
$27,000 - $29,490
Used Titan XD for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Best work truck

Deputy dawg, 03/10/2019
S 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I bought a 2017 XD S single cab gas engine truck as a retirement gift to myself. I could've bought the high end Titan but I wanted a solid work truck to tow and carry light to moderate loads. I couldn't be happier with my choice. Plenty of power and very comfortable for a large truck. I looked at all makes and models and found exactly what I wanted and needed with this Titan XD S. Priced much lower than comparable Ford, Chevy, Dodge and Toyota and the warranty is the best in the business. No regrets. If you're in the market for a truck you should look at Nissan.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Write a review
See all Titan XDS for sale

Related Used 2018 Nissan Titan XD Regular Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles