Used 2018 Nissan Titan XD Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Best work truck
Deputy dawg, 03/10/2019
S 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
7 of 7 people found this review helpful
I bought a 2017 XD S single cab gas engine truck as a retirement gift to myself. I could've bought the high end Titan but I wanted a solid work truck to tow and carry light to moderate loads. I couldn't be happier with my choice. Plenty of power and very comfortable for a large truck. I looked at all makes and models and found exactly what I wanted and needed with this Titan XD S. Priced much lower than comparable Ford, Chevy, Dodge and Toyota and the warranty is the best in the business. No regrets. If you're in the market for a truck you should look at Nissan.
