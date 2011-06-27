  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Titan XD
  4. Used 2018 Nissan Titan XD
  5. Used 2018 Nissan Titan XD Crew Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2018 Nissan Titan XD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2018 Titan XD
5(67%)4(33%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
3 reviews
Write a review
See all Titan XDS for sale
List Price
$31,666
Used Titan XD for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

You won't regret buying a Titan XD

Brian P, 08/24/2018
SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
26 of 26 people found this review helpful

I purchased my Titan XD in January of 2018. I have the 4X4 SL Crew Cab with the 5.6 gas V8. The truck has been great. It rides as smoothly as any family sedan and it quiet and comfortable inside. My old Titan had 180,000 miles when I traded it in, and was an incredible truck, so I have high expectations for the new model I bought. So far, it has exceeded my expectations. It gets good mileage for a truck its size and tows my 7,000 pound RV with no issue. The truck doesn't even sound like its working when pulling it. The whole truck feels sturdy and well put together. The doors have a solid "thunk" when closed and the materials are high quality inside. People are amazed at how nice the inside is. The only complaints I have is the infotainment screen is on the small side and the gas tank could be bigger. I get around 16 to 17 MPG in the city and around 20 to 22 on the highway with the gas V8. I am very happy with my purchase. It is also nice to drive something that looks so cool and isn't the same truck that is on every street corner and traffic light. It definitely draws attention.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Great Truck

L Bryant, 10/18/2018
SV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
21 of 24 people found this review helpful

Buy the gas version, don't buy the diesel! I purchased the gas V8 in 2017 and I could not be happier with it. Excellent acceleration and power. Nissan reliability. This is my 4th Nissan truck over 25 years and they have all been great. The diesel however is plagued with problems. Nissan is still too new to diesel and the extra $5000 is not worth it. GET THE GAS VERSION!!! You won't regret it. It tows 11,000 pounds versus the diesel 12,000, but has much faster acceleration, is more reliable, and has a higher payload capacity. With the diesel you lose more than you gain in towing capacity.

Performance
Comfort
Report Abuse

one drawback. Gas milage could be greatly improved

Heather Belanger, 05/05/2019
SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
4 of 16 people found this review helpful

My 2018 Titan XD Sv has 265 60 R 20 tires. one drawback is the clearance between the front tires and fender liners when making sharp or left hand turns. The tires will Rub on the inner part of the mud flaps/mud guards. I wanted to put longer mud guards on it and wider, Not able to do so due the rubbing issues. If I pick up mud or snow on the tires they really rub. Anyone else had this problem or issue please [contact information removed] with suggestions. Hard on fuel cost

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Titan XDS for sale

Related Used 2018 Nissan Titan XD Crew Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles