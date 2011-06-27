Used 2018 Nissan Titan XD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
You won't regret buying a Titan XD
I purchased my Titan XD in January of 2018. I have the 4X4 SL Crew Cab with the 5.6 gas V8. The truck has been great. It rides as smoothly as any family sedan and it quiet and comfortable inside. My old Titan had 180,000 miles when I traded it in, and was an incredible truck, so I have high expectations for the new model I bought. So far, it has exceeded my expectations. It gets good mileage for a truck its size and tows my 7,000 pound RV with no issue. The truck doesn't even sound like its working when pulling it. The whole truck feels sturdy and well put together. The doors have a solid "thunk" when closed and the materials are high quality inside. People are amazed at how nice the inside is. The only complaints I have is the infotainment screen is on the small side and the gas tank could be bigger. I get around 16 to 17 MPG in the city and around 20 to 22 on the highway with the gas V8. I am very happy with my purchase. It is also nice to drive something that looks so cool and isn't the same truck that is on every street corner and traffic light. It definitely draws attention.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great Truck
Buy the gas version, don't buy the diesel! I purchased the gas V8 in 2017 and I could not be happier with it. Excellent acceleration and power. Nissan reliability. This is my 4th Nissan truck over 25 years and they have all been great. The diesel however is plagued with problems. Nissan is still too new to diesel and the extra $5000 is not worth it. GET THE GAS VERSION!!! You won't regret it. It tows 11,000 pounds versus the diesel 12,000, but has much faster acceleration, is more reliable, and has a higher payload capacity. With the diesel you lose more than you gain in towing capacity.
- Performance
- Comfort
one drawback. Gas milage could be greatly improved
My 2018 Titan XD Sv has 265 60 R 20 tires. one drawback is the clearance between the front tires and fender liners when making sharp or left hand turns. The tires will Rub on the inner part of the mud flaps/mud guards. I wanted to put longer mud guards on it and wider, Not able to do so due the rubbing issues. If I pick up mud or snow on the tires they really rub. Anyone else had this problem or issue please [contact information removed] with suggestions. Hard on fuel cost
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Titan XD
Related Used 2018 Nissan Titan XD Crew Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner