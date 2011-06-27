Used 2017 Nissan Titan XD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Over 10k on Gas V8 with long trips
Great truck with flexible bed tie-down system. Two long-distance trips, one loaded to maximum hauling capacity and one nearly empty bed and both trips were very comfortable. Very good passing power from V8. Local driving also good - some minor inconvenience from turning circle, but on par or better than the heavy duty trucks. No maintenance issues to complain about yet (better track record at this mileage than our most recent Ford truck). Navigation screen may be small, but system responds well to voice commands and is very easy to use.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Pleasantly surprised
What power V-8 ! Roomy, spacious smooth ride! It turns on a dime like a luxury vehicle. To top it off comes with a 100,000 mile warranty! I travel mostly highway miles 500 to 600 miles both times I got 22.8 mpg.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Best Nissan around .texas Titan Nissan xd crew cab
Have 1600 miles. Got 16 miles per gallon. Love truck. Lots of Crome and very fun to drive. Everybody should buy one. Had 2016 Nissan pro 4 traded for 2017 Titan.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Titan XD
Related Used 2017 Nissan Titan XD Crew Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner