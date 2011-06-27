  1. Home
Used 2017 Nissan Titan XD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

5.0
3 reviews
Over 10k on Gas V8 with long trips

Eric, 11/08/2017
SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
8 of 9 people found this review helpful

Great truck with flexible bed tie-down system. Two long-distance trips, one loaded to maximum hauling capacity and one nearly empty bed and both trips were very comfortable. Very good passing power from V8. Local driving also good - some minor inconvenience from turning circle, but on par or better than the heavy duty trucks. No maintenance issues to complain about yet (better track record at this mileage than our most recent Ford truck). Navigation screen may be small, but system responds well to voice commands and is very easy to use.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Pleasantly surprised

Migu, 01/14/2018
SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

What power V-8 ! Roomy, spacious smooth ride! It turns on a dime like a luxury vehicle. To top it off comes with a 100,000 mile warranty! I travel mostly highway miles 500 to 600 miles both times I got 22.8 mpg.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Best Nissan around .texas Titan Nissan xd crew cab

Albert auckland, 01/16/2018
SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Have 1600 miles. Got 16 miles per gallon. Love truck. Lots of Crome and very fun to drive. Everybody should buy one. Had 2016 Nissan pro 4 traded for 2017 Titan.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
