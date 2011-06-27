Used 2017 Nissan Titan XD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Eric , 11/08/2017 SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A)

Great truck with flexible bed tie-down system. Two long-distance trips, one loaded to maximum hauling capacity and one nearly empty bed and both trips were very comfortable. Very good passing power from V8. Local driving also good - some minor inconvenience from turning circle, but on par or better than the heavy duty trucks. No maintenance issues to complain about yet (better track record at this mileage than our most recent Ford truck). Navigation screen may be small, but system responds well to voice commands and is very easy to use.