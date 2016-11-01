  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
3.5 / 5
Consumer Rating
(18)
2017 Nissan Titan XD Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong towing potential with the V8 diesel engine
  • Good balance between price and performance
  • The interior is as functional as it is attractive
  • Rides smoothly for a truck with its capability
  • The diesel engine feels lazy when trying to pass slower traffic
  • Large turning circle needs a lot of real estate to maneuver
  • Small fuel-tank size limits overall range
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

3.5 / 5

The 2017 Nissan Titan XD fills the gap between typical light-duty and heavy-duty trucks in terms of price and capabilities. With a variety of trim levels and a strong diesel engine option, it's a unique truck that offers something its competitors don't.

What's it like to live with?

Edmunds' editorial experts put the Titan XD through nearly 25,000 miles of testing over the course of a year to see how it stacked up against other full-size pickups. The verdict? Toughness is in abundance, whether battling the elements or towing a boat. The finer points, however, are where the Titan comes up short. Read our Titan XD long-term test to learn more. Note that while we tested a 2016 Titan XD, the 2017 truck is of the same generation and our observations still apply.

2017 Nissan Titan XD models

Sitting squarely between the light-duty and heavy-duty versions of its competitors, all versions of the 2017 Nissan Titan XD are available with a crew-cab matched with a 6.5-foot bed. The work-oriented S and SV trims are also available with a single cab and an 8-foot bed. In all cases, shoppers can choose between a 5.6-liter V8 gasoline engine (390 horsepower and 394 pound-feet of torque) or a turbocharged 5.0-liter V8 diesel (310 hp and 555 lb-ft). Rear-wheel drive is standard, with four-wheel drive available as an option (it's standard on the Pro-4X model). The gasoline engine is mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission, and the diesel uses a six-speed automatic.

The Titan XD seats up to five or six passengers and comes in five trim levels: S, SV, Pro-4X, SL and Platinum Reserve. Feature highlights for the entry-level S work truck include a lockable tailgate, power windows, air-conditioning, cruise control, Bluetooth, a bench front seat, 60/40-split folding rear seats, cloth and vinyl upholstery, and a 5-inch display for audio and mobile apps control.

The SV trim adds chrome exterior trim, an overhead console, upgraded instrumentation, carpeted floors, cloth upholstery, satellite radio, Siri Eyes Free and NissanConnect mobile-app integration.

The off-road-focused Pro-4X model steps up with standard four-wheel drive, 18-inch alloy wheels with all-terrain tires, a two-speed transfer case, Bilstein shocks, a lockable rear differential, skid plates, hill descent control, LED headlights, a spray-in bedliner, a receiver hitch with a 4/7-pin wiring harness connector, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, unique cloth upholstery, dual front captain's chairs, storage space under the rear seats, a rearview camera, a 7-inch display with navigation and blind-spot monitoring.

The SL trim goes without the Pro-4X's off-road gear, building on the SV trim's feature list with 20-inch alloy wheels, running boards, a cargo-management rail system in the bed, a power-sliding rear window, parking sensors, remote ignition, heated front seats, leather upholstery, a premium audio system with expanded entertainment apps and NissanConnect emergency telematics.

At the top of the Titan XD lineup is the Platinum Reserve trim that goes all-in with a wealth of chrome trim, a trailer brake controller, premium leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel, cooled front seats, heated rear seats and a surround-view camera system.

Some features are available on supporting trims as options. The Platinum Reserve is eligible for a dual-screen rear entertainment system with two wireless headphones. The new Chrome and Texas Titan packages add a variety of cosmetic enhancements.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions, although trim levels share many aspects. The ratings in this review are based on our test of the 2016 Nissan Titan XD Pro-4X Crew Cab Pickup (5.0L V8 turbodiesel; 4x4; 6-speed automatic; 6.5-ft bed).

Driving

4.0
When equipped with the diesel V8, the Titan XD feels like a hearty draft horse. It's not particularly fast or nimble, but it can handle some serious heavy lifting. It doesn't translate into a stiff ride, however, as the Titan XD remains compliant enough to drive everyday.

Acceleration

3.0
The diesel V8 has plenty of torque for towing and hauling, but it's not very quick. We measured a 0-to-60 mph time of 9.6 seconds, which is slower than most gas-powered V8 trucks. Passing slower traffic requires patience and planning.

Braking

4.0
The brakes are well up to the task of stopping this big, heavy truck. The pedal stroke is a little long, but that's typical for trucks. As powerful as the brakes are, they're easy to modulate. During panic stops at our test track, the Titan remained straight and controllable with minimal nosedive.

Steering

3.0
Other than the wide turning radius, we like the steering for its solid overall feel. It can be heavy at times, but it's always responsive and predictable. When off-roading, vibrations and kickback are kept in check.

Handling

4.0
For a truck with its level of towing and hauling capacity, the Titan XD has a very agreeable ride. Unlike many heavy-duty trucks that feel high-strung when empty, the XD remains compliant over bumpy roads and rarely transmits sharp impacts.

Drivability

3.5
Throttle response is gradual and predictable, and the six-speed automatic transmission keeps power on tap with smooth shifts, which is especially helpful when towing and hauling up steep inclines.

Off-road

4.5
The Pro-4X Titan is the only full-size off-road truck available with a diesel option. The low-end torque makes it easy to crawl over boulders and up steep hills, two things the Pro-4X can do well thanks to its low-range gearing and all-terrain tires. Its physical size is its biggest limitation.

Comfort

3.5
The Titan XD is quiet and has a smooth ride and comfortable seats, giving it an edge over true heavy-duty trucks. To maintain that ride quality, we recommend that shoppers stick with the 18-inch wheels rather than the optional 20-inch wheels and tires.

Seat comfort

3.0
The seats are spacious and well-shaped and offer plenty of adjustment. Side bolstering is minimal, but that makes for easy entry and exit. Rear passengers get a surprising amount of room and a reasonably comfortable bench seat.

Ride comfort

3.5
The ride is firm but not nearly as harsh as in other heavy-duty trucks. The Pro-4X model rides better than the high-end SL and Platinum Reserve trims because its 18-inch tires and shocks do a better job of filtering out the small stuff than the 20-inch wheel and tire package.

Noise & vibration

3.5
It has some of the typical diesel engine clatter, but it's kept in check as well or better than just about every other full-size diesel truck on the market. Even with the off-road tires found on the Pro-4X, the Titan is very civilized on the highway.

Climate control

4.5
Operating the dual-zone climate control is easy thanks to large knobs and buttons. The system itself does a good job of maintaining the set temperature even when the driver and front passenger dial up very different temperatures. Rear vents are a plus for passengers in back.

Interior

3.5
Rival trucks offer more interior space on paper, but the Nissan Titan XD doesn't feel any smaller. In addition to its roominess, the cabin is thoughtfully designed and features good materials for the class.

Ease of use

3.5
The smooth-acting column shifter opens up space for a simple cabin layout with large cupholders and plenty of storage space. Some switches and buttons feel small in this large cabin, as does the outdated infotainment system.

Getting in/getting out

3.5
The seats are rather high, which is no surprise considering the XD is among the tallest trucks in the class. And there's no difference between the 4x2 and 4x4 models. Front doors open wider than the rear ones, and all doors have chunky grab handles.

Driving position

3.5
An abundance of seat adjustments and a telescoping steering column make it easy to find your preferred driving position. The Pro-4X has standard eight-way power seats, and the optional Convenience package adds power telescoping and a driver-position memory function.

Roominess

3.5
Headroom is plentiful, and there's plenty of legroom up front. There's enough legroom for adults in the backseat, although some competitors do offer a bit more room. On paper the cabin is slightly narrower than the competition, but it doesn't feel that way when you're inside.

Visibility

3.0
The well-defined hood shows where the front end stops, and the view to the sides and back are reasonable. The backup camera is optional on SV models and standard on higher trims. Outside mirrors are a bit small, and the windshield header masks some overhead traffic signals, too.

Quality

4.5
Fit-and-finish is top notch, and Nissan has managed to make the Titan XD look strong without resorting to a cartoonishly overdone tough-truck theme. Exterior paint and trim are handsome on the Pro-4X and even better on the Platinum Reserve.

Utility

3.5
As long as you don't need outlandish towing and hauling ratings, the Titan XD is capable of handling the utility needs of most average truck owners. Plenty of interior storage, along with innovative exterior bed storage options, give the Titan XD a unique position in the market.

Small-item storage

Flip-up rear seat cushions provide in-cab storage that is similar to that of Ram trucks. The huge center console bin with a big cubby up front also holds an adjustable cupholder insert. The glovebox and door pockets are on the small side, though.

Cargo space

4.5
The five-rail cargo tie-down system (optional on SV and Pro-4X; standard on SL and Platinum Reserve) is easily the best available, and it comes with a spray-in bedliner, 400-watt in-bed power outlet and LED under-rail bed lighting. Optional lockable bed boxes are also available.

Child safety seat accommodation

3.0
The LATCH anchors for outboard rear seats are easily accessed, as are the top tether anchors behind the rear seatbacks, but it's still tricky to secure a front-facing seat. A bigger issue is the height of the cab itself; it's a reach.

Towing

3.5
Diesel versions can tow between 10,600 and 12,300 pounds, depending on trim level. By design, this is midway between light-duty trucks and heavy-duty trucks. A brake controller, extendable mirrors and a gooseneck hitch are available as factory options.

Technology

3.5
The Titan XD uses a lot of carryover elements from the aging Nissan parts bin, making it feel older than it is. That's especially true of the infotainment system and its screen. Blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert are available, but more advanced safety features are not.

Audio & navigation

3.5
The audio system sounds good and is fairly easy to operate. The touchscreen, however, is small and feels a generation behind due to its lower-resolution graphics and lack of detail in the navigation maps.

Smartphone integration

3.5
There's only one USB port and it takes awhile to initially index your music, but it's easy to search for tunes after that. NissanConnect supports some smartphone apps (Pandora, iHeart, etc.), but it's not as plug-and-play as Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, which aren't offered.

Driver aids

3.5
The Titan XD doesn't offer some of the more advanced features such as adaptive cruise control with forward collision mitigation. Blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert are available, which are very welcome on such a big truck.

Voice control

4.5
Response times are quick, with audible prompts and on-screen menus to guide you, but the system had some difficulty recognizing some street names. Holding down the voice button activates the Siri voice interface via a paired iPhone and is standard on higher trims.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Nissan Titan XD.

5(67%)
4(11%)
3(11%)
2(5%)
1(6%)
4.3
18 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Checks the boxes.
Joseph M Smith,01/09/2018
SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
Great truck. Great value. Very comfortable, heated seats are not hot enough. Stereo best ever. Engine and tranny work great. Falls below 55 MPH on steep grades towing max rated load of 12500lbs. MY wife loves the running boards and smooth ride. Resale not so good, have no idea why. Will continue to roll it no plans of selling.
Best truck I've owned!
Robert Wrenn,08/26/2018
SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
Great truck....period! 100,000 mile bumper to bumper gives lots of peace of mind. This truck has done everything I've asked of it and then sum. I've put a 1300 lb Club Car Onward in the bed and a 10,000 lb 35 ft travel trailer behind it and up the mountains of NC every other weekend and could tow plenty more with the Cummins 5.0 Diesel and still have fuel for 300 more miles. Roomie, great looks and as quite as a gas engine. Handling is great and the ride is super. The only con I have is that it has to wait for the turbo to hit 8-10% for it to really show its "ump". I'm really pleased with this truck and would no hesitate to purchase it again.
Over 10k on Gas V8 with long trips
Eric,11/08/2017
SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
Great truck with flexible bed tie-down system. Two long-distance trips, one loaded to maximum hauling capacity and one nearly empty bed and both trips were very comfortable. Very good passing power from V8. Local driving also good - some minor inconvenience from turning circle, but on par or better than the heavy duty trucks. No maintenance issues to complain about yet (better track record at this mileage than our most recent Ford truck). Navigation screen may be small, but system responds well to voice commands and is very easy to use.
2017 Platinum Reserve sled
James Moore,05/30/2018
Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
Overall this is a nice truck. The interior is very nice, but the truck lacks a few amenities a “platinum” should come standard with. Not having power folding mirrors is a big disappointment. Leg room is also poor if you’re over 6’ tall. My biggest complaint is the throttle response and the transmission. There have been several instances where either the slow throttle response or turbo lag has nearly gotten me broadsided. The transmission (which is the same POS that dodge once used) shift erratically when driving in stop and go, in town traffic. I have owned Ford, Chevy, and Dodge diesel trucks, and the 5.0 Cummins in this Nissan has the worst throttle response and turbo lag of any of them. Going to try a programmer soon to see if that helps with these issues.
See all 18 reviews of the 2017 Nissan Titan XD
Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
6-speed shiftable automatic
Diesel
310 hp @ 3200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 3
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
390 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 3
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
390 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
6-speed shiftable automatic
Diesel
310 hp @ 3200 rpm
See all Used 2017 Nissan Titan XD features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Titan XD models:

Blind-Spot Monitoring
The blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alerts are most helpful on a truck this big.
Around-View Camera System
It gives you a bird's-eye view of your surroundings, making it easier to maneuver in tight spaces.
Emergency Telematics
The NissanConnect system has automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery and roadside assistance at the touch of a button.

More about the 2017 Nissan Titan XD

Used 2017 Nissan Titan XD Overview

The Used 2017 Nissan Titan XD is offered in the following submodels: Titan XD Crew Cab, Titan XD King Cab, Titan XD Regular Cab, Titan XD Diesel. Available styles include Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), SV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), SV 4dr King Cab SB w/Prod. End 06/17 (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), SV 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), S 4dr King Cab SB w/Prod. End 06/17 (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), SV 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), SV 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), S 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), S 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), S 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), S 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), SV 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), SV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), SL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), SL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), S 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), S 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), S 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), SV 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), S 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), SV 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), SV 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), and S 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Nissan Titan XD?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Nissan Titan XD trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X is priced between $39,990 and$39,990 with odometer readings between 25448 and25448 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve is priced between $38,714 and$38,714 with odometer readings between 50124 and50124 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Nissan Titan XD SV is priced between $29,659 and$29,659 with odometer readings between 42454 and42454 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Nissan Titan XDS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Nissan Titan XD for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2017 Titan XDS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $29,659 and mileage as low as 25448 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Nissan Titan XD.

Can't find a used 2017 Nissan Titan XDs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Titan XD for sale - 5 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $13,310.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 12 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $17,051.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Titan XD for sale - 5 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $10,803.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 10 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $18,077.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Nissan Titan XD?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

