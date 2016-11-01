More about the 2017 Nissan Titan XD

Used 2017 Nissan Titan XD Overview

The Used 2017 Nissan Titan XD is offered in the following submodels: Titan XD Crew Cab, Titan XD King Cab, Titan XD Regular Cab, Titan XD Diesel. Available styles include Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), SV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), SV 4dr King Cab SB w/Prod. End 06/17 (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), SV 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), S 4dr King Cab SB w/Prod. End 06/17 (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), SV 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), SV 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), S 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), S 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), S 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), S 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), SV 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), SV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), SL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), SL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), S 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), S 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), S 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), SV 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), S 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), SV 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), SV 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), and S 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Nissan Titan XD ?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Nissan Titan XD trim styles: The Used 2017 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X is priced between $39,990 and $39,990 with odometer readings between 25448 and 25448 miles.

The Used 2017 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve is priced between $38,714 and $38,714 with odometer readings between 50124 and 50124 miles.

The Used 2017 Nissan Titan XD SV is priced between $29,659 and $29,659 with odometer readings between 42454 and 42454 miles.

Which used 2017 Nissan Titan XDS are available in my area?

There are currently 3 used and CPO 2017 Titan XDS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $29,659 and mileage as low as 25448 miles.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Nissan Titan XD?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

