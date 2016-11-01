2017 Nissan Titan XD Review
Pros & Cons
- Strong towing potential with the V8 diesel engine
- Good balance between price and performance
- The interior is as functional as it is attractive
- Rides smoothly for a truck with its capability
- The diesel engine feels lazy when trying to pass slower traffic
- Large turning circle needs a lot of real estate to maneuver
- Small fuel-tank size limits overall range
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating3.5 / 5
The 2017 Nissan Titan XD fills the gap between typical light-duty and heavy-duty trucks in terms of price and capabilities. With a variety of trim levels and a strong diesel engine option, it's a unique truck that offers something its competitors don't.
What's it like to live with?
Edmunds' editorial experts put the Titan XD through nearly 25,000 miles of testing over the course of a year to see how it stacked up against other full-size pickups. The verdict? Toughness is in abundance, whether battling the elements or towing a boat. The finer points, however, are where the Titan comes up short. Read our Titan XD long-term test to learn more. Note that while we tested a 2016 Titan XD, the 2017 truck is of the same generation and our observations still apply.
2017 Nissan Titan XD models
Sitting squarely between the light-duty and heavy-duty versions of its competitors, all versions of the 2017 Nissan Titan XD are available with a crew-cab matched with a 6.5-foot bed. The work-oriented S and SV trims are also available with a single cab and an 8-foot bed. In all cases, shoppers can choose between a 5.6-liter V8 gasoline engine (390 horsepower and 394 pound-feet of torque) or a turbocharged 5.0-liter V8 diesel (310 hp and 555 lb-ft). Rear-wheel drive is standard, with four-wheel drive available as an option (it's standard on the Pro-4X model). The gasoline engine is mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission, and the diesel uses a six-speed automatic.
The Titan XD seats up to five or six passengers and comes in five trim levels: S, SV, Pro-4X, SL and Platinum Reserve. Feature highlights for the entry-level S work truck include a lockable tailgate, power windows, air-conditioning, cruise control, Bluetooth, a bench front seat, 60/40-split folding rear seats, cloth and vinyl upholstery, and a 5-inch display for audio and mobile apps control.
The SV trim adds chrome exterior trim, an overhead console, upgraded instrumentation, carpeted floors, cloth upholstery, satellite radio, Siri Eyes Free and NissanConnect mobile-app integration.
The off-road-focused Pro-4X model steps up with standard four-wheel drive, 18-inch alloy wheels with all-terrain tires, a two-speed transfer case, Bilstein shocks, a lockable rear differential, skid plates, hill descent control, LED headlights, a spray-in bedliner, a receiver hitch with a 4/7-pin wiring harness connector, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, unique cloth upholstery, dual front captain's chairs, storage space under the rear seats, a rearview camera, a 7-inch display with navigation and blind-spot monitoring.
The SL trim goes without the Pro-4X's off-road gear, building on the SV trim's feature list with 20-inch alloy wheels, running boards, a cargo-management rail system in the bed, a power-sliding rear window, parking sensors, remote ignition, heated front seats, leather upholstery, a premium audio system with expanded entertainment apps and NissanConnect emergency telematics.
At the top of the Titan XD lineup is the Platinum Reserve trim that goes all-in with a wealth of chrome trim, a trailer brake controller, premium leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel, cooled front seats, heated rear seats and a surround-view camera system.
Some features are available on supporting trims as options. The Platinum Reserve is eligible for a dual-screen rear entertainment system with two wireless headphones. The new Chrome and Texas Titan packages add a variety of cosmetic enhancements.
Trim tested
Driving4.0
Comfort3.5
Interior3.5
Utility3.5
Technology3.5
Scorecard
|Overall
|3.5 / 5
|Driving
|4.0
|Comfort
|3.5
|Interior
|3.5
|Utility
|3.5
|Technology
|3.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2017 Nissan Titan XD.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Titan XD models:
- Blind-Spot Monitoring
- The blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alerts are most helpful on a truck this big.
- Around-View Camera System
- It gives you a bird's-eye view of your surroundings, making it easier to maneuver in tight spaces.
- Emergency Telematics
- The NissanConnect system has automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery and roadside assistance at the touch of a button.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Titan XD
Related Used 2017 Nissan Titan XD info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2006
- Used Kia Soul 2015
- Used Ram 1500 2008
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Used Ram 1500 2005
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2012
- Used Acura TLX 2017
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE
- Used Subaru Forester 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime News
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2019 Tacoma
- 2019 Forte
- 2021 Toyota Highlander News
- 2020 Aston Martin Vantage News
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Chevrolet Trax
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Sentra
- Nissan Titan 2020
- 2019 Nissan Versa
- 2019 NV200
- Nissan Frontier 2019
- Nissan 370Z 2019
- Nissan Sentra 2019
- 2019 Nissan Titan
- Nissan GT-R 2020
- Nissan LEAF 2019