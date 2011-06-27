Used 2018 Nissan Sentra Sedan Consumer Reviews

Fun, fuel efficient, sporty. Sentra S Midnight pkg Jeff , 04/10/2019 S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) 17 of 18 people found this review helpful Forget the previous review on size of tank. It is 13 gallons. We average 44 mpg on interstate and 33 around town. Do the math. Bought with midnight sport package. Wife loves it. As for tall I am 6’1 with long legs , I can sit in back seat and not bang my head. Tried Corollas and others...nada. The pump to raise and lower seat is interesting but it works. We do best eco mode on interstate. Switch when you need more power. Wife’s iPhone and my iPad connects easily. Don’t get the dinky cheaper radio. We got the full screen with rear camera. Dealers tried to sell us a makeshift one on others. Getting used to the cvt. It all comes down to perspective. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Not a bad car Robert , 03/15/2019 SV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) 11 of 12 people found this review helpful We bought this car cause we were in a bind and needed a second vehicle. Makes sure you have decent credit or you be stuck with the car value is only 13k on the car and we owe 21k we purchased this in May of 2018. There decent cars but not made for tall people at all and the paint is chipping in several places. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Engine died while driving KeithW , 09/09/2019 SV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) 12 of 14 people found this review helpful I was driving a 2018 Sentra with 18,190 miles on it when this happened. I was driving on the downtown main street going at 10~20mph with frequent stops due to heavy traffic. The engine decided to shut down while I'm still driving, of which I'm so glad of the speed I was driving at that time, otherwise, it would be a lot worse than just honk from the cars behind, I could be in a fatal accident. Having to rush to the court, I had to drive an hour to the court with this known issue with lots of anxiety. I got the car exchanged at the rental car company after attending the court and was talking to an old lady who had five Sentra in her life. She was complaining about newer Sentra (after 2012 or so), she also mentioned her daughter's Sentra wheel was locked while driving on the freeway and had to spend three thousand dollars to fix it. I am seriously playing safe to avoid Sentra at all cost. I'm surprised that there aren't that many complaints about this car as well. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Ad Build Your Sentra Aspen White

Brilliant Silver

Deep Blue Pearl

Gun Metallic

Red Alert

Scarlet Ember

Super Black

Fresh Powder BUILD AT CPO.NissanUSA.com CPO.NissanUSA.com

Cures most of the ills of the non-turbo Sentra Mitch , 07/31/2018 SR TURBO 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 22 of 29 people found this review helpful About 8 years ago I leased a 2010 Sentra at the request of my wife, who was in love with the basketball color leather seats. It was the lamest car I ever owned (slow, no style, low tech even for then). Forward to 2018, when it came time to turn in my leased 2016 Jetta Sport for a new compact car. We tested the usual suspects: 2018 Honda Civic Turbo, 2018 Mazda3, 2019 Jetta. The Civic was by far the best car, but Honda dealers believe that their cars are made of gold, with diamond accents (first quote for basic turbo sedan, no money down, was $580.00 per month!) so the Honda was eliminated. The Mazda3 was a nice car (I had previously leased THIRTEEN Mazdas over 20 years, so I'm a fan) but didn't really feel impressed. The 2019 Jetta was nicely done, but the weak engine was a turn off. Finally, we went to our local Nissan dealer where we leased a 2017 Maxima (great car) at a fantastic price. My wife again suggested a Sentra, except this time the SR Turbo. A winner! Fast, comfortable, good looking, handles well, fully loaded (premium package with CVT) and much less expensive than all the others. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse