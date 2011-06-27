Used 2017 Nissan Sentra Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Sentra Sedan
SV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$28,246*
Total Cash Price
$13,815
S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$35,872*
Total Cash Price
$17,545
SR 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$35,872*
Total Cash Price
$17,545
SR TURBO 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$31,071*
Total Cash Price
$15,197
SL 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$29,376*
Total Cash Price
$14,368
S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$39,827*
Total Cash Price
$19,479
SR TURBO 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$41,522*
Total Cash Price
$20,308
NISMO 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$40,392*
Total Cash Price
$19,755
NISMO 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$31,071*
Total Cash Price
$15,197
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sentra Sedan SV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$756
|$779
|$802
|$826
|$851
|$4,014
|Maintenance
|$503
|$1,686
|$1,564
|$838
|$1,796
|$6,387
|Repairs
|$242
|$352
|$410
|$481
|$561
|$2,046
|Taxes & Fees
|$766
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$930
|Financing
|$743
|$597
|$443
|$276
|$101
|$2,160
|Depreciation
|$3,284
|$1,234
|$1,086
|$963
|$864
|$7,431
|Fuel
|$994
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$1,086
|$1,119
|$5,278
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,288
|$5,713
|$5,401
|$4,511
|$5,333
|$28,246
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sentra Sedan S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$960
|$989
|$1,019
|$1,049
|$1,081
|$5,098
|Maintenance
|$639
|$2,141
|$1,986
|$1,064
|$2,281
|$8,111
|Repairs
|$307
|$447
|$521
|$611
|$712
|$2,598
|Taxes & Fees
|$973
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,181
|Financing
|$944
|$758
|$563
|$351
|$128
|$2,743
|Depreciation
|$4,171
|$1,567
|$1,379
|$1,223
|$1,097
|$9,437
|Fuel
|$1,262
|$1,300
|$1,340
|$1,379
|$1,421
|$6,703
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,256
|$7,256
|$6,859
|$5,729
|$6,773
|$35,872
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sentra Sedan SR 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$960
|$989
|$1,019
|$1,049
|$1,081
|$5,098
|Maintenance
|$639
|$2,141
|$1,986
|$1,064
|$2,281
|$8,111
|Repairs
|$307
|$447
|$521
|$611
|$712
|$2,598
|Taxes & Fees
|$973
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,181
|Financing
|$944
|$758
|$563
|$351
|$128
|$2,743
|Depreciation
|$4,171
|$1,567
|$1,379
|$1,223
|$1,097
|$9,437
|Fuel
|$1,262
|$1,300
|$1,340
|$1,379
|$1,421
|$6,703
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,256
|$7,256
|$6,859
|$5,729
|$6,773
|$35,872
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sentra Sedan SR TURBO 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$832
|$857
|$882
|$909
|$936
|$4,415
|Maintenance
|$553
|$1,855
|$1,720
|$922
|$1,976
|$7,026
|Repairs
|$266
|$387
|$451
|$529
|$617
|$2,251
|Taxes & Fees
|$843
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,023
|Financing
|$817
|$657
|$487
|$304
|$111
|$2,376
|Depreciation
|$3,612
|$1,357
|$1,195
|$1,059
|$950
|$8,174
|Fuel
|$1,093
|$1,126
|$1,161
|$1,195
|$1,231
|$5,806
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,017
|$6,284
|$5,941
|$4,962
|$5,866
|$31,071
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sentra Sedan SL 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$786
|$810
|$834
|$859
|$885
|$4,175
|Maintenance
|$523
|$1,753
|$1,627
|$872
|$1,868
|$6,642
|Repairs
|$252
|$366
|$426
|$500
|$583
|$2,128
|Taxes & Fees
|$797
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$967
|Financing
|$773
|$621
|$461
|$287
|$105
|$2,246
|Depreciation
|$3,415
|$1,283
|$1,129
|$1,002
|$899
|$7,728
|Fuel
|$1,034
|$1,065
|$1,097
|$1,129
|$1,164
|$5,489
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,580
|$5,942
|$5,617
|$4,691
|$5,546
|$29,376
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sentra Sedan S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,066
|$1,098
|$1,131
|$1,165
|$1,200
|$5,660
|Maintenance
|$709
|$2,377
|$2,205
|$1,182
|$2,532
|$9,006
|Repairs
|$341
|$496
|$578
|$678
|$791
|$2,885
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,080
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,311
|Financing
|$1,048
|$842
|$625
|$389
|$142
|$3,046
|Depreciation
|$4,630
|$1,740
|$1,531
|$1,358
|$1,218
|$10,478
|Fuel
|$1,402
|$1,444
|$1,488
|$1,531
|$1,578
|$7,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,276
|$8,055
|$7,615
|$6,361
|$7,520
|$39,827
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sentra Sedan SR TURBO 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,111
|$1,145
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$1,251
|$5,901
|Maintenance
|$739
|$2,478
|$2,299
|$1,232
|$2,640
|$9,389
|Repairs
|$356
|$517
|$603
|$707
|$825
|$3,008
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,126
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,367
|Financing
|$1,092
|$878
|$651
|$406
|$148
|$3,175
|Depreciation
|$4,827
|$1,814
|$1,596
|$1,416
|$1,270
|$10,924
|Fuel
|$1,461
|$1,505
|$1,551
|$1,596
|$1,645
|$7,759
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,713
|$8,398
|$7,939
|$6,631
|$7,840
|$41,522
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sentra Sedan NISMO 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$1,147
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$5,740
|Maintenance
|$719
|$2,411
|$2,237
|$1,198
|$2,568
|$9,133
|Repairs
|$346
|$503
|$586
|$688
|$802
|$2,926
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,095
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,330
|Financing
|$1,062
|$854
|$633
|$395
|$144
|$3,089
|Depreciation
|$4,696
|$1,765
|$1,553
|$1,377
|$1,236
|$10,626
|Fuel
|$1,421
|$1,464
|$1,509
|$1,553
|$1,600
|$7,548
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,422
|$8,170
|$7,723
|$6,451
|$7,626
|$40,392
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sentra Sedan NISMO 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$832
|$857
|$882
|$909
|$936
|$4,415
|Maintenance
|$553
|$1,855
|$1,720
|$922
|$1,976
|$7,026
|Repairs
|$266
|$387
|$451
|$529
|$617
|$2,251
|Taxes & Fees
|$843
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,023
|Financing
|$817
|$657
|$487
|$304
|$111
|$2,376
|Depreciation
|$3,612
|$1,357
|$1,195
|$1,059
|$950
|$8,174
|Fuel
|$1,093
|$1,126
|$1,161
|$1,195
|$1,231
|$5,806
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,017
|$6,284
|$5,941
|$4,962
|$5,866
|$31,071
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Sentra
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Nissan Sentra in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2017 Nissan Sentra info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019