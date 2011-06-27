  1. Home
Used 2011 Nissan Sentra Sedan Consumer Reviews

4.0
28 reviews
Very pleased

sgilbert, 06/19/2011
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

Have about 2200 miles on it. Have been very impressed with thoughtful design (large trunk, ample rear seat room, large glove box). Seats are comfortable. I really like the tight, solid body, with no squeaks or rattles. Excellent gas mileage (38-39 mpg on highway at 65-70 mph). No wind noise, and quiet on the highway. Excellent build quality - doors have a quality "thunk" on closing. Nice dash lighting. I enjoy the trip computer, but wish it had a compass. The CVT transmission takes some getting used to, but it's OK. Ride is firm (reviewers say "harsh" over bumps, but I don't find it objectionable. All in all, a quality product I'd recommend.

After one year with our 2011 SR

bridgecross, 10/14/2011
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

After 20 years owning various Hondas, we test drove nearly everything in this class/price range, and nothing even came close. This has a smoother ride than the Civic, better handling (by far!) than the Corolla, and is roomier than all others. So roomy, in fact, that the EPA classifies it as a mid-size sedan. With the larger tires on the SR model it feels as though you're driving a much bigger vehicle, and I've noticed that I'm sitting ABOVE Altima drivers! The styling is not as frumpy as some reviewers say, it seems to look different from various angles. From the front it's positively sleek. Next to it, the new Toyotas and Hondas look dull. We have no regrets.

Great Buy

James , 11/14/2010
19 of 20 people found this review helpful

Very happy so far - have had 3 days and put 200 miles on it. Roomiest and most comfortable car in its class and I am 6'5". Great build quality and features. I love the CVT, though I am still adjusting to. I just filled it up and the the car said 33.8 MPG in combined driving - I calculated 39.8!! I got a great deal, but it did take some back and forth. Also looked at Mazda 3 - no pep/road noise, Ford Focus and Fusion - cheap looking interiors and the Versa. Versa very roomy, but definitely not in the same class.

Great car at a great price

laurie16, 03/30/2011
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

We recently purchased a 2011 Nissan Sentra SR and we are very pleased with the car. It is fun to drive, has all the safety features we wanted, and our son's booster seat fits securely in the back seat. This car is by far the best we've ever owned.

2011 Sentra SR CVT 50K miles

rook119, 07/20/2014
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

My gf and I bought this car for her. She had originally bought a 2011 Corolla (mother of god that was an awful hateful machine) but someone totalled it (thankfully). So instead we got this. It was inexpensive (17.5K loaded) and didn't look as appliance-y as say a civic or corolla. Its nothing great but it does it job, its relatively reliable, has a good resale value, looks pretty good and has an insane amount of space. Just don't be fooled by those 27/34mpg numbers because you are getting far less. Verdict: The car does its job. I'd say because of the high resale value you are better off just buying a new Sentra if you find yourself wanting one though.

