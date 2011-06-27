Used 2007 Nissan Sentra SE-R Spec V Consumer Reviews
So Long Subie
My wife was in the market for a newer vehicle and we were in the reluctant position of trading in our beloved 02 WRX Wagon. We needed a solid commuter car with better gas mileage without compromising too much on performance. Our search led us to the 07 Spec V and we are very happy with the decision. This car is by no means a saturday track day type of ride but I still find a smile every time it rips up to 7k on the tach. The ride is smooth, maybe stiff for some, but much quieter highway crusing than the WRX. Interior is finished nicely and comfortable for my 6'4" 240 frame. For the price and features, can't beat it for a fun/zippy commuter car.
Quick and fun
I purchased mine, new in 2007 and have since added over 115,000 miles of redline-shifting, hard driving use. Although I admit to having gone through multiple sets of tires and brakes, this car has never left me stranded. This past week , for the first time, I brought my car to the dealership. The only problems were: worn front struts and a valve cover gasket. Additionally I have needed to replace the battery at about two years. It may not be anything fancy but it is fast and takes the abuse in stride.
Fun, fun, fun
I recently just bought this 07 for an 02. Power-wise there is so much of a difference, gas mileage is better, the ride is much smoother, but if you really need to move around, it will definitely do it when you need it to without it feeling squirrelly. Up to this point I'm liking a lot more than my old vehicle, and it is definitely a head turner with it being BRIGHT yellow.
True pocket rocket
I tested the Civic Si, and Jetta GLI. I went to the Nissan dealership to look at the 07 Nissan coupe. Was attracted by the looks of the Spec V. I traded in a Jetta Turbo. The spec v is a lot faster, and rides better. I get an average of 25mpg and I'm not a light footed driver. I've gotten as high as 45 mpg with this. My X has a 07 GTI, and this is faster (we raced) and still is a larger car. It's almost like a stock sleeper. Plus you have to love the 6 spd manual, performance clutch, sport tires, big brakes, and gas shocks. Go take a look at one.
Good Car
I don't know understand why magazines say bad things about the car. I think it's a great car. It's quick, reliable and get good gas mileage. I checked out the civic si but I fell in love with this one as soon as I saw it. Great car
