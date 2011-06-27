Used 1999 Nissan Sentra Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|23
|29
|23
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|20/28 mpg
|25/35 mpg
|20/28 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|264.0/369.6 mi.
|330.0/462.0 mi.
|264.0/369.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|13.2 gal.
|13.2 gal.
|13.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|23
|29
|23
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|132 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
|108 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|132 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|1.6 l
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|140 hp @ 6400 rpm
|115 hp @ 6000 rpm
|140 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.1 ft.
|34.1 ft.
|34.1 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.1 in.
|39.1 in.
|39.1 in.
|Front leg room
|42.3 in.
|42.3 in.
|42.3 in.
|Front hip room
|50.1 in.
|50.1 in.
|50.1 in.
|Front shoulder room
|53.2 in.
|53.2 in.
|53.2 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|36.5 in.
|36.5 in.
|36.5 in.
|Rear hip Room
|52.8 in.
|52.8 in.
|52.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|32.4 in.
|32.4 in.
|32.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|53.1 in.
|53.1 in.
|53.1 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|171.0 in.
|171.0 in.
|171.0 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|1000 lbs.
|1000 lbs.
|1000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|2617 lbs.
|2436 lbs.
|2617 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|10.7 cu.ft.
|10.7 cu.ft.
|10.7 cu.ft.
|Height
|54.5 in.
|54.5 in.
|54.5 in.
|Wheel base
|99.8 in.
|99.8 in.
|99.8 in.
|Width
|66.6 in.
|66.6 in.
|66.6 in.
