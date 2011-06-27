  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Sentra
  4. Used 1999 Nissan Sentra
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1999 Nissan Sentra Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Sentra
Overview
See Sentra Inventory
See Sentra Inventory
See Sentra Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG232923
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Nissan Sentra
VIEW OFFERS
CPO.NissanUSA.com
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg25/35 mpg20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)264.0/369.6 mi.330.0/462.0 mi.264.0/369.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.13.2 gal.13.2 gal.
Combined MPG232923
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque132 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm108 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm132 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l1.6 l2.0 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 6400 rpm115 hp @ 6000 rpm140 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.34.1 ft.34.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.39.1 in.39.1 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.42.3 in.42.3 in.
Front hip room50.1 in.50.1 in.50.1 in.
Front shoulder room53.2 in.53.2 in.53.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.36.5 in.36.5 in.
Rear hip Room52.8 in.52.8 in.52.8 in.
Rear leg room32.4 in.32.4 in.32.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.1 in.53.1 in.53.1 in.
Measurements
Length171.0 in.171.0 in.171.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.1000 lbs.1000 lbs.
Curb weight2617 lbs.2436 lbs.2617 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.7 cu.ft.10.7 cu.ft.10.7 cu.ft.
Height54.5 in.54.5 in.54.5 in.
Wheel base99.8 in.99.8 in.99.8 in.
Width66.6 in.66.6 in.66.6 in.
See Sentra InventorySee Sentra InventorySee Sentra Inventory

Related Used 1999 Nissan Sentra info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles