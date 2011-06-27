  1. Home
Used 1996 Nissan Sentra GXE Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Sentra
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/475.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque108 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower115 hp @ 6000 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room50.1 in.
Front shoulder room53.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room52.8 in.
Rear leg room32.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.1 in.
Measurements
Length170.0 in.
Curb weight2377 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.7 cu.ft.
Height54.5 in.
Wheel base99.8 in.
Width66.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ruby Pearl Metallic
  • Starfire Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Mint Metallic
  • Royal Blue Metallic
  • Vivid Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Cloud White
  • Platinum Gold Metallic
  • Super Black
