Used 1995 Nissan Sentra Sedan Consumer Reviews
Rallymobile
My sister got this car for high school and treated it like crap, then i got it for high school and i treated it like crap. Ten years in Alaska, two teenager drivers and 200 thousand miles later its still running perfectly. Never once been in a shop. (:
13 years and going
My wife and I purchased this vehicle new in 1995, after all these years I would definitely give this car a thumbs up. Only minor repairs. Perfect starter car. A/C is still going strong after thirteen years.
I expected more
My 1995 GLE is very dependable. I get approx 25/33 city/hwy. Lack of independent rear suspension affects handling. Handling is not as precise as the competition from Honda and Toyota. I upgraded to slightly larger and highly rated 14 inch tires but wet weather braking traction continues to suffer. It is worse than in similar sized cars. Excellent brakes in dry weather. Poor pickup with A/C running in spite of 5 speed tranny. Car is very reliable and the stock alloys are nice. Great highway cruiser - no complaints there. Car has much better pickup when using premium fuel.
Economical
My 95 Sentra is a good little car, it gets good gas mileage, and it seems to be pretty reliable. It doesn't have enough pick-up for my liking and the seats need a lumbar support but other than that it's great. It has enough room it's safe, and it's well built. Oh and just because it won't giddy-up off the line doesn't mean it can't cruise on the highway. I've had mine hold 100 mph no shaking, very smooth.
Nissan Sentra 1995
I have enjoyed my Nissan, it has been a good reliable little car, have had to put some major money into it in the last year (156 thousand miles) but it still putts along and gets me to where I need to go. Both my teens drive it. I have owned it for 11 years and it still has a few years of around town driving left in it I hope.
Sponsored cars related to the Sentra
Related Used 1995 Nissan Sentra Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner