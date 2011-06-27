  1. Home
Used 1995 Nissan Sentra Sedan Consumer Reviews

Rallymobile

Jilly, 04/11/2010
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

My sister got this car for high school and treated it like crap, then i got it for high school and i treated it like crap. Ten years in Alaska, two teenager drivers and 200 thousand miles later its still running perfectly. Never once been in a shop. (:

13 years and going

jr42, 06/06/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

My wife and I purchased this vehicle new in 1995, after all these years I would definitely give this car a thumbs up. Only minor repairs. Perfect starter car. A/C is still going strong after thirteen years.

I expected more

Nori, 10/24/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

My 1995 GLE is very dependable. I get approx 25/33 city/hwy. Lack of independent rear suspension affects handling. Handling is not as precise as the competition from Honda and Toyota. I upgraded to slightly larger and highly rated 14 inch tires but wet weather braking traction continues to suffer. It is worse than in similar sized cars. Excellent brakes in dry weather. Poor pickup with A/C running in spite of 5 speed tranny. Car is very reliable and the stock alloys are nice. Great highway cruiser - no complaints there. Car has much better pickup when using premium fuel.

Economical

Bang for your buck, 07/13/2007
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

My 95 Sentra is a good little car, it gets good gas mileage, and it seems to be pretty reliable. It doesn't have enough pick-up for my liking and the seats need a lumbar support but other than that it's great. It has enough room it's safe, and it's well built. Oh and just because it won't giddy-up off the line doesn't mean it can't cruise on the highway. I've had mine hold 100 mph no shaking, very smooth.

Nissan Sentra 1995

eeyore, 03/09/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I have enjoyed my Nissan, it has been a good reliable little car, have had to put some major money into it in the last year (156 thousand miles) but it still putts along and gets me to where I need to go. Both my teens drive it. I have owned it for 11 years and it still has a few years of around town driving left in it I hope.

