Used 2013 Nissan Rogue SUV Consumer Reviews
Transmission Overheat and Failure
2013 Rogue, Vin ….638061 Transmission failed at 62,135 miles. Overheated. No prior problems or repairs. Dealership recommendation is replace transmission and add an transmission cooler. Sold in Georgia operated in Georgia and needs a transmission cooler to continue to operate in Georgia?! Escalated to Nissan regional but will not cover it. Nissan has had an endemic problem with prior year model across multiple models that is clearly continuing. I have owned multiple Nissan products for close to 30-years that I have happy with, but no more. Lifetime customer lost. WILL NOT BUY OR RECOMMEND NISSAN!!
CVT Transmission Issues
We purchased a 2013 Rogue from a local dealer. It had less than 20,000 miles and was in excellent condition. The sales person remarked that it was like new and had "Plenty of warranty coverage left". For the first year of ownership the vehicle was great. Last summer when driving home form the beach it suddenly lost power on the interstate. Even with the gas pedal on the floor I could only go around 60 MPH. We pulled over and grabbed lunch and filled up. I thought maybe it was simply over heating. After lunch everything seemed normal so we continued our trip home. We had no further issues during the next 9 months. Earlier this summer I was driving home on the interstate and the same issue occurred. I was in the fast lane and suddenly lost power. Once again I pulled off the freeway and re-fueled. Once again the vehicle seemed ok and I had no more issues on my trip home. Last week I was driving home from work and suddenly I lost power in traffic. I was able to pull into a parking lot safely. This time the vehicle performed as if it was a manual transmission that had been knocked out of gear. Pushing the gas pedal did absolutely nothing. I had my Rogue towed to a local dealership and waited on their response. On Monday I found out that the transmission needed to be replaced at a cost of $4,200. I also found out that my powertrain warranty was only good up to 60,000 miles. The dealership recommended I call Nissan Customer Service and plead my case. I explained my issue to a very empathetic rep and he told me I would hear something back within 24 hours. This morning I was told they would be unable to provide any assistance. She went on to tell me that if I had history of service they could consider a compromise. I told her that it was two isolated issues over the last year and both occurred after 60,000. I told her that I had researched the issue and it was a common problem with the CVT transmissions. She told me that unfortunately there was nothing they could do. I will never purchase another Nissan vehicle. Follow Up 2019 Thelocal Dealership accepted my Rogue as a trade in on a 2016 Altima. This summer they replaced the CVT Transmission in my Altima under Warranty.
I'm expecting to an accident soon
I purchased a pre-owned 2013 Nissan Rouge S eight months ago, the car now has 79k miles on it and the transmission has issues...after driving the car for an hour when i get to a stop sign or intersection, the car does not accelerate no matter how hard i hit the gas pedal...supposedly it goes to a fail safe mode. The car makes loud whining noise on a steep hill, the car kicks shifting from 1st to 2nd gear...I almost got into an accident yesterday, because when the light turned green and i tried to move, the car wasn't moving, the car behind me hit the breaks so hard and started honking and cussing me for not moving...not my fault. I've contacted the consumer affairs, waiting for their specialist's phone call. The car is out of warranty and my VIN does not fall under the extended warrantly. I took the car to an authorized nissan service center and they confirmed the issue is the cvt tranny. It's my first time owning a nissan and i am very disappointed. I cannot afford to pay 5k to replace the tranny, this is the cost according to nissan service center. Does it have to take someone to get in an accident, a lawsuit for nissan to get its act together????? whoever has the same CVT issues, please keep us posted. Thanks,
Don't take a trip more than an hour and a half fro
Transmission is terrible. The car will not exceed 60 mph after driving it for more than an hour and a half, and good luck going anywhere that you may encounter a slight hill or mountain. IT WILL NOT GO ROGUE!
The Transmission Should Be Trashed
On a cold winter trip, the 2013 Rogue had only 56,000 miles on it, the engine light went on. The car had been super sluggish going up hills..I thought it was the 3 suitcases bogging it down. It had been sluggish on a previous trip also. I had read reviews that the car was noisy, just thought it wasn't a well made car. I was right. Made it 142 miles to the nearest Nissan dealer. Transmission was shot. They replaced the tranny, radiator and added an external cooling system for the transmission. Nissan already has a fix-it kit for the transmission. There is a problem with the design of the transmission. It gets too hot and burns up the fluid and then the transmission. No steep grades for more than 6 miles I've read. Really? How can you go anywhere? So if your car is sluggish, it's the transmission. The earlier models, Nissan changed the warranty to 100,000 miles but for the 2013, it's only 60,000 mile warranty.
