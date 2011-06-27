Used 2012 Nissan Rogue SUV Consumer Reviews

At 60K miles I need a new transmission Nupsie Exantus , 11/12/2015 S 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) 63 of 64 people found this review helpful When i first started car searching for a pre owned car, my dream car was the Nissan Rogue...which was completely out of my price range. I was, at the time, looking for a 5k-8k car....after many failed attempts at purchasing a liable car, I decided to finance a car at Napoli Nissan in Milford CT. Of course, I purchased the Rogue. I was estatic! Loved my choice... A few months into it, it was driving a little weird so I was told it may be my tires. I bought 4 Brand new tires....No big deal. Not long after, the weird feeling came back...brought it back to Napoli...they told me it was my TRANSMISSION....at this point my car only had about 60k miles....Napoli told me it would be costly and advised me to reach out to NISSAN Headquarters for support. MY NISSAN ROGUE IS A 2012 WITH 60K MILES. I reached out to Nissan on several occasion, asking for any financial support - I was turned down because my car was a few miles off of warranty and BECAUSE they said, I never brought my car to NAPOLI for any services... so I was not a "loyal customer' Sorry mam, there's nothing I can do. 25 year old female with a Nissan Rogue for about 6-7 months and in need of new TRANSMISSION... for the record, I got my new tires at NAPOLI, bought it back and left it on 2 different occasions for service needs but SHE CLAIMED i was not a "loyal customer" and therefor, could not be helped.... NISSAN used to be my dream car, not it's just a headache sitting in my sister's driveway because a new transmission will cost me about $3500... I work with under served High school students who read at a grade 3 or 4 level...$3500 is a lot of money that I do not have... especially when I just spent nearly $500 to get new brakes. I bought the car back to Napoli a 3rd time, begging for help...they told me all they could do is trade it in....I have student loans already...they trade in value was crap...they ran my credit 11 times without my permission and I left there with my car and no solution. I have no intention of going back to NAPOLI INDOORs nor do I ever plan on buying another Nissan after getting rid of this...thank you so much. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Deal gone wrong Crystal Williams , 12/28/2015 SV 4dr SUV w/SL Package (2.5L 4cyl CVT) 32 of 33 people found this review helpful I have the 2012 rogue and my transmission done gone bad. Corporate offered no help to get it fix because I've gone over 60000 miles. I have had my car for 3 yrs with 0 miles when I purchased it. I am so done with Nissan. I have to put out almost 4 thousand for a transmission. I think Nissan need to recall these transmissions Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Fun to drive cyndi5 , 11/15/2011 35 of 37 people found this review helpful I leased my Rogue SV a couple months ago after coming out of a lease on a Pathfinder. After I got used to the smaller vehicle I find that I enjoy driving it. It does not have the 'pick up' when you hit the gas that the Pathfinder had, but I'm getting about 25 MPG. I'm writing this today because I didn't realize that Nissan no longer offers road side assistance with their new vehicles and I wanted to make sure that buyers are aware of this. This service was offered when I leased my last Nissan and I made the mistake of assuming it was standard...it's not, so please be aware of this when you look at a new Nissan and add the cost of AAA into your cost when shopping. Report Abuse

Excellent Small SUV reddobie0 , 06/09/2012 23 of 24 people found this review helpful Bought a fully loaded Rogue and recieved a deal I couldn't refuse. Traded in my CRV because I had my fill of Honda and their busted up transmissions in thier SUV's and vans. Absolutely love the rogue. From a dead stop it is a little slow but on the highway it has plenty of power to pass. Seems to keep the car right in the powerband. Own a 2010 Escalade and it seems my wife is always taking my Rogue when I'm not looking. Could use a little more cargo space but sufficient for my needs. Handles well and I wont have to replace an expensive timing belt ever again(unlike my Hondas). Drove several other competitors and kept going back to the rogue. Very happy and I have fun driving again! Report Abuse