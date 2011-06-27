Used 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport SUV Consumer Reviews

happy to have chosen the Nissan Rogue Spot Margaret , 06/03/2018 SV 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 34 of 35 people found this review helpful This is a good looking SUV inside and out. Love its responsiveness and maneuverability. Plenty of room for passengers in the back seat and a good sized cargo space that includes small storage areas within it to hold various items including the first aid kit that comes with the car! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Better Than Pro-Reviews Say Jon , 12/28/2018 S w/Prod. End 04/18 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 41 of 43 people found this review helpful I've owned my 2018.5 Rogue Sport S for over a year now and I have a lot of good things to say about it. First, I bought this car for it's overall value, and particularly because it came with safety features that cost much extra in most competitive brands - where else can you find front crash avoidance and true blind spot monitors in an entry level package (hint: the answer is "nowhere else")? Second, after driving several other vehicles in this segment, I came away feeling this was the most substantial of the bunch - I can't quantify that statement, but I can add that the car is reassuringly solid and extremely tight (as in no rattles). Lastly, and this gets to my reviews title, the driving performance is way better than professional reviews indicate. That is not to say this is a sports car, nor is it a luxury ride, but it is a competent small SUV that can easily merge with traffic in most any conditions. It also has no problems mustering up the energy to pass on the highway, or to cruise at 75 to 80 mph. All together, a very nice car at a great price.

2 years and still love my Nissan RW , 06/17/2018 SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 26 of 27 people found this review helpful Solid gas mileage. Love the remote start. AWD is amazing in the snow. Great looks. Comfy seating in the front.

Sleek little sport Sleek little sport , 06/08/2018 SL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 22 of 24 people found this review helpful We have only owned the 2018 Rogue Sport for 3 weeks. We have found everything as expected. It was purchased for a run around town suv as we have a larger suv for family time, trips and picking up large purchases. The Rouge can perform the same duties in a smaller package. Would have loved a power tailgate and power passenger seat but was not offered. Nice that it looks like a sleek suv than a square box.