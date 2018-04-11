More about the 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport

Used 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport Overview

The Used 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport is offered in the following submodels: Rogue Sport SUV. Available styles include SV 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 04/18 (2.0L 4cyl CVT), S 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 04/18 (2.0L 4cyl CVT), SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), SV 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), SL 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 04/18 (2.0L 4cyl CVT), SV 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 04/18 (2.0L 4cyl CVT), S 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 04/18 (2.0L 4cyl CVT), SL 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 04/18 (2.0L 4cyl CVT), SL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), and SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport ?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport trim styles: The Used 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport S is priced between $13,477 and $22,990 with odometer readings between 17021 and 49055 miles.

The Used 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport SL is priced between $17,800 and $21,984 with odometer readings between 11627 and 51802 miles.

The Used 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport SV is priced between $17,222 and $21,500 with odometer readings between 6677 and 27929 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn , VA . Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Nissan Rogue Sports are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport for sale near. There are currently 28 used and CPO 2018 Rogue Sports listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $13,477 and mileage as low as 6677 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport.

Can't find a used 2018 Nissan Rogue Sports you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Rogue Sport for sale - 2 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $10,420 .

Find a used Nissan for sale - 1 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $8,016 .

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Rogue Sport for sale - 11 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $22,063 .

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $9,653 .

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials

Check out Nissan Rogue Sport lease specials