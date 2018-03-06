Used 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 23,511 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$14,348$3,179 Below Market
Venice Honda - Venice / Florida
Only 23,510 Miles! Scores 32 Highway MPG and 25 City MPG! This Nissan Rogue Sport boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Variable transmission. CHARCOAL, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, BRILLIANT SILVER, [Z66] ACTIVATION DISCLAIMER.*This Nissan Rogue Sport Comes Equipped with These Options *[K01] S APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Wheels: 17" x 7.0" Aluminum Alloy, Tires: 215/60R17 All-Season , [L92] 1-PIECE CARPETED CARGO AREA PROTECTOR & FLOOR MATS -inc: First Aid Kit, [B93] CHROME REAR BUMPER PROTECTOR, [B92] SPLASH GUARDS, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: Xtronic CVT Automatic -inc: manual shift mode, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: 215/65R16 All-Season, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Nissan Rogue Sport come see us at Venice Honda, 985 US Highway 41 Bypass South, Venice, FL 34285. Just minutes away!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ1CP1JW108956
Stock: VJW108956
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 2,156 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$19,478$2,731 Below Market
Peters Nissan - Nashua / New Hampshire
+++2018 NISSAN ROGUE SPORT SV+++++++ ONE OWNER ++++ power moonroof, bluetooth and back up camera.+++NISSAN FACTORY CERTIFIED and ONE OWNER+++FREE UNLIMITED MILEAGE LIFETIME POWERTRAIN WARRANTY+++1 YEAR COMPLIMENTARY MAINTENANCE PLAN: Finance your Nissan Certified vehicle through NMAC and you will receive a 1 year complimentary maintenance plan. You will receive from Nissan a 7 year 100,000 mile Limited warranty. Over 600 components are covered, including the following: engine,transmission and transfer case and drive train. This Nissan Certified vehicle also entitles you to Emergency Roadside Assistance for 7 years or 100,000. In addition, this vehicle comes with a complimentary LIFETIME LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY with UNLIMITED MILEAGE coverage, courtesy of Peters Auto. For as long as you own this vehicle, your engine and transmission are covered regardless of the miles on the vehicle, absolutely FREE!!! You will also receive FREE LIFETIME STATE INSPECTIONS AND THE FIRST OIL CHANGE IS FREE when performed here at Peters. * Price of all Certified Nissans based on financing through Nissan Motor Acceptance Corporation.We proudly stand behind all our pre-owned vehicles and we have also competitively market priced this vehicle in order to save you the time and hassle that is normally associated with the car buying experience. If you've ever shopped for a Pre-Owned vehicle, you might give it a thorough going over. Or take it to a trusted mechanic. But you might still wonder, did you miss anything?With a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle, you don't have to wonder. We take the vehicle to the best mechanic we know, a factory-trained mechanic. Using state-of-the-art equipment and a discerning eye, each Pre-Owned vehicle gets an obsessively detailed inspection prior to earning Certified status. The result: A vehicle you can depend on for years to come.PETERS IN THE COMMUNITYPeters of Nashua has been serving the area's automotive needs since 1955. Family owned and operated, Peter Proko and Peggy A. Proko are involved in the daily operations of all of their stores and take personal pride in knowing that their customers are well taken care of. Peters of Nashua is fully involved with the organizations that matter to you. We are proud to support a number of organizations including Big Brothers Big Sisters, Nashua P.A.L., Nashua Technical College, Jewish Federation of the Arts, The American Red Cross, Local High Schools and Sports Teams, The Nashua Soup Kitchen, The Humane Society of Greater Nashua, The Nashua Police and Fire Departments, Veterans Associations, The Nashua Silver Knights and many more. We purchase hundreds of cars every year. Our favorite way to acquire top quality pre-owned vehicles for our inventory is to purchase them from our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ1CR6JW208620
Stock: NP303
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 33,080 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$14,398$3,648 Below Market
Metro Nissan of Redlands - Redlands / California
Being family owned and operated our job is to insure the best customer experience. Our sales department is open 7 days a week, with available sales consultants always willing to provide you the best information to make a well educated decision.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ1CP4JW500412
Stock: 41222A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-05-2020
- 32,499 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$12,900$4,319 Below Market
Dip's Luxury Motors - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport 4dr features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Continuously Variable transmission. The vehicle is Glacier White with a Light Gray interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Sport Package, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 908-327-9292 or dipsluxurymotors@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport S with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ1CP5JW190934
Stock: 190934
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- 39,576 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$12,950$3,091 Below Market
Auto Gallery Mitsubishi - Murrieta - Murrieta / California
Delivers 32 Highway MPG and 25 City MPG! This Nissan Rogue Sport boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Variable transmission. MAGNETIC BLACK, CHARCOAL, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, [Z66] ACTIVATION DISCLAIMER.*This Nissan Rogue Sport Comes Equipped with These Options *[K01] S APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Wheels: 17" x 7.0" Aluminum Alloy, Tires: 215/60R17 All-Season , [L92] 1-PIECE CARPETED CARGO AREA PROTECTOR & FLOOR MATS -inc: First Aid Kit, [B93] CHROME REAR BUMPER PROTECTOR, [B92] SPLASH GUARDS, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: Xtronic CVT Automatic -inc: manual shift mode, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: 215/65R16 All-Season, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning.* Visit Us Today *Treat yourself- stop by Auto Gallery Mitsubishi - Murrieta located at 26825 Auto Mall Parkway, Murrieta, CA 92562 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport S with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ1CP7JW196914
Stock: 110845
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 41,389 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$12,975$3,021 Below Market
Auto Gallery Mitsubishi - Murrieta - Murrieta / California
Delivers 32 Highway MPG and 25 City MPG! This Nissan Rogue Sport delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Variable transmission. MAGNETIC BLACK, CHARCOAL, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, [Z66] ACTIVATION DISCLAIMER.*This Nissan Rogue Sport Comes Equipped with These Options *[L92] 1-PIECE CARPETED CARGO AREA PROTECTOR & FLOOR MATS -inc: First Aid Kit, Wheels: 16" x 6.5" Steel w/Full Covers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: Xtronic CVT Automatic -inc: manual shift mode, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: 215/65R16 All-Season, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Auto Gallery Mitsubishi - Murrieta located at 26825 Auto Mall Parkway, Murrieta, CA 92562 can get you a tried-and-true Rogue Sport today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport S with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ1CPXJW161333
Stock: 110863
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 19,385 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$18,999$2,196 Below Market
Off Lease Only Miami - Miami / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $2896 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport SL with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ1CP7JW193835
Stock: O306007
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 22,590 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$15,499$1,944 Below Market
Off Lease Only Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $2602 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ1CP8JW108288
Stock: C308915
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 29,576 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$15,999$2,635 Below Market
Sutherlin Nissan of Ft Myers - Fort Myers / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Warranty Deductible: $100* 167 Point Inspection* Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Vehicle History* Roadside Assistance* Transferable Warranty24/30 City/Highway MPGRed 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport SV
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ1CRXJW260770
Stock: 55335A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 20,967 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$16,076$1,915 Below Market
Miami Lakes Automall - Miami Lakes / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 9923 miles below market average! No Money and Low Money Down Programs Available! Please Call our friendly team for availability and specials! We would love to help you! Pearl White 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport SV FWD CVT with Xtronic 2.0L DOHC25/32 City/Highway MPGAll prices plus tax, tag, and fees. Advertised used vehicle prices do not include inspection, reconditioning, and CPO Certification charges. Must finance through manufacturer's or dealer's preferred lender for certain rebates. Important recall information: so you know, any used vehicle you may be considering may have unrepaired manufacturer’s safety recalls. To check the recall status (repaired or unrepaired) of the specific used vehicle you’re interested in purchasing visit www.safercar.gov. Thanks for shopping with us.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ1CP1JW163679
Stock: KP1594
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 10,719 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$18,955$1,655 Below Market
Chuck Colvin Ford - Mcminnville / Oregon
CARFAX One-Owner *** Clean CARFAX *** Nissan Certified!! Pre-owned! 7yr 100K CPO Warranty*** SV*** 2.0L DOHC Accident Free Carfax History*** One Owner, Completely Inspected and Reconditioned, Chuck Colvin Ford & Nissan In Business Since 1911*** Free Car-Fax Report on Every Used Vehicle!. Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Roadside Assistance * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Transferable Warranty * Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Vehicle History * 167 Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $100 Odometer is 17206 miles below market average! 24/30 City/Highway MPG Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle. 7 year / 100,000 Mile Power Train Warranty, Clean Car-Fax History Report, 24 hour Roadside Assistance all included at no additional charge. Buy with Peace of Mind knowing this vehicle has passed a Certified inspection by a Factory Trained and Certified Nissan Technician. Our Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicles are some of the best values you will find anywhere!! Our sale prices on Nissan Certified Pre-owned are after all factory rebates. Some rebates may require financing through Nissan Motor Acceptance Corp. (Financing on credit approval)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ1CR1JW288683
Stock: 18R657
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- certified
2018 Nissan Rogue Sport S45,401 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$14,077$3,142 Below Market
Rocking Nissan of Stafford - Stafford / Virginia
Certified.At Rocking Nissan Of Stafford we want you to know that all our vehicles are priced at a competitive value position to the market. We use an independent 3rd party software to research internet listings on all vehicles in the market so we can ensure that our prices are the most competitive out there. We do this simply so people choose us when they start searching for their next car.Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Transferable Warranty * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Vehicle History * Roadside Assistance * Warranty Deductible: $100 * 167 Point InspectionCARFAX One-Owner.Clean CARFAX.*NISSAN CERTIFIED*, *REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY*, *INCLUDES WARRANTY*, *ONE OWNER*, *CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY*, *BOUGHT, SERVICED AND TRADED AT ROCKING NISSAN OF STAFFORD*, *NEW/GOOD TIRES*, *NEW /GOOD BRAKES*, *NEEDS NOTHING TO PASS STATE INSPECTION*, *FACTORY MAINTENANCE UP TO DATE*, *SERVICE RECORD AVAILABLE*, *BLUE TOOTH HANDS FREE*, *USB PORT*, *REAR BACK UP CAMERA*, *SIRIUS XM*, *NON-SMOKER*, *2 KEYS*, *FACTORY MATS*, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH/HANDS-FREE, SATELLITE RADIO, PORTABLE AUDIO CONNECTION, NISSAN DEALER MAINTAINED, 16" x 6.5" Steel Wheels w/Full Covers, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Brake assist, Cloth Seat Trim, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Security system, Speed control.The team at Rocking Nissan of Stafford would like to welcome you to our dealership in Stafford, where we're confident you'll find the vehicles you're looking for at a price you can afford. Come and check out our full selection of new Nissan vehicles, or get a great deal on a reliable pre-owned model. No matter which vehicle you decide on, our professional finance team will help you get settled with a competitive financing or lease plan.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport S with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ1CP1JW157672
Stock: P1196
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 09-16-2019
- 41,190 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$13,975$2,701 Below Market
Auto Gallery Mitsubishi - Murrieta - Murrieta / California
Boasts 30 Highway MPG and 24 City MPG! This Nissan Rogue Sport delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Variable transmission. GUN METALLIC, CHARCOAL, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, [Z66] ACTIVATION DISCLAIMER.*This Nissan Rogue Sport Comes Equipped with These Options *[L92] 1-PIECE CARPETED CARGO AREA PROTECTOR & FLOOR MATS -inc: First Aid Kit, Wheels: 16" x 6.5" Steel w/Full Covers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: Xtronic CVT Automatic -inc: manual shift mode, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: 215/65R16 All-Season, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor.* Visit Us Today *Stop by Auto Gallery Mitsubishi - Murrieta located at 26825 Auto Mall Parkway, Murrieta, CA 92562 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport S with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ1CR7JW265392
Stock: 110872
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 31,438 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$17,999$2,594 Below Market
Off Lease Only Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $3779 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport SL with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ1CR0JW268313
Stock: C297810
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-17-2020
- 43,293 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$13,955$2,448 Below Market
ALM Kia South - Union City / Georgia
Clean CARFAX. Silver 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport S FWD CVT with Xtronic 2.0L DOHC25/32 City/Highway MPGALM Kia South. This is where your search ends!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport S with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ1CP2JW154652
Stock: JW154652
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-18-2019
- 27,652 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$18,499$2,313 Below Market
Off Lease Only Miami - Miami / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $3627 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport SL with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ1CR7JW286548
Stock: B301824
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-18-2020
- certified
2018 Nissan Rogue Sport S45,311 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$14,589$2,635 Below Market
Nissan of Stanhope - Stanhope / New Jersey
Certified. Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Roadside Assistance * Vehicle History * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Transferable Warranty * Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Warranty Deductible: $100 * 167 Point Inspection Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. BLUETOOTH/HANDS FREE, NON-SMOKER, BACKUP CAMERA. 25/32 City/Highway MPG *Price(s) include(s) all costs to be paid by a consumer, except for licensing costs, registration fees, and taxes. Prices do not include the dealershipâ s documentary fee (699.00). All prices have been finance rebate discounted. Savings are not eligible for cash purchases. The vehicle pricing, equipment, specifications & photos shown above are believed to be accurate but are provided with the understanding that for various reasons beyond our control, such information may not be 100% accurate & further are subject to change without notice. Nissan of Stanhope is not responsible for errors of pricing or equipment descriptions. ****Nissan Certification is available on stated vehicles at dealer discretion subject to purchase terms. *****Nissan Certification upgrade 7 year / 100,000 mile (from $986 to $1,955 negotiable) is added to select pre-owned vehicles, see dealer for details. All specials are subject to mutually agreeable method of payment. Not every consumer will qualify for all rebates and/or discounts. Your Sales Associate will detail all incentives for which you may qualify. Please contact dealer for confirmation of price. Vehicle information is based on standard equipment for the applicable manufacturer & therefore exact vehicle information, such as color, equipment & accessories should be confirmed with a sales representative. While great effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information on this site, errors do occur so please verify information with a customer service rep. ** Financing available with approved credit at standard rates, subject to lender qualifications. Any special financing shown is provided by one of our third-party sources & is subject to purchaserâ s satisfaction of all requirements imposed by said sources. ***Rebates included, but not limited to owner loyalty, applied.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport S with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ1CP1JW151046
Stock: P3431
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 01-09-2020
- 23,592 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$15,336$1,596 Below Market
Delray Honda - Delray Beach / Florida
Palatial Ruby 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport S FWD CVT with Xtronic 2.0L DOHC ONE-OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, ALLOY WHEELS, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 9279 miles below market average! 25/32 City/Highway MPG DELRAY HONDA PROUDLY SERVING THE GREATER DELRAY BEACH, BOCA RATON, BOYNTON BEACH, LAKE WORTH, GREENACRES AND WEST PALM BEACH.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport S with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ1CP7JW186030
Stock: 210030A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
