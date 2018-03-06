Used 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport for Sale Near Me

Peters Nissan - Nashua / New Hampshire

+++2018 NISSAN ROGUE SPORT SV+++++++ ONE OWNER ++++ power moonroof, bluetooth and back up camera.+++NISSAN FACTORY CERTIFIED and ONE OWNER+++FREE UNLIMITED MILEAGE LIFETIME POWERTRAIN WARRANTY+++1 YEAR COMPLIMENTARY MAINTENANCE PLAN: Finance your Nissan Certified vehicle through NMAC and you will receive a 1 year complimentary maintenance plan. You will receive from Nissan a 7 year 100,000 mile Limited warranty. Over 600 components are covered, including the following: engine,transmission and transfer case and drive train. This Nissan Certified vehicle also entitles you to Emergency Roadside Assistance for 7 years or 100,000. In addition, this vehicle comes with a complimentary LIFETIME LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY with UNLIMITED MILEAGE coverage, courtesy of Peters Auto. For as long as you own this vehicle, your engine and transmission are covered regardless of the miles on the vehicle, absolutely FREE!!! You will also receive FREE LIFETIME STATE INSPECTIONS AND THE FIRST OIL CHANGE IS FREE when performed here at Peters. * Price of all Certified Nissans based on financing through Nissan Motor Acceptance Corporation.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JN1BJ1CR6JW208620

Stock: NP303

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-30-2020