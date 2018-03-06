Used 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport for Sale Near Me

3,879 listings
Rogue Sport Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,879 listings
  • 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport S in Silver
    used

    2018 Nissan Rogue Sport S

    23,511 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $14,348

    $3,179 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport SV in Gray
    certified

    2018 Nissan Rogue Sport SV

    2,156 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $19,478

    $2,731 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport SV in Black
    certified

    2018 Nissan Rogue Sport SV

    33,080 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $14,398

    $3,648 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport S in White
    used

    2018 Nissan Rogue Sport S

    32,499 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $12,900

    $4,319 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport S in Black
    used

    2018 Nissan Rogue Sport S

    39,576 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $12,950

    $3,091 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport S in Black
    used

    2018 Nissan Rogue Sport S

    41,389 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $12,975

    $3,021 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport SL in Light Blue
    used

    2018 Nissan Rogue Sport SL

    19,385 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $18,999

    $2,196 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport S in Red
    used

    2018 Nissan Rogue Sport S

    22,590 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $15,499

    $1,944 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport SV in Red
    certified

    2018 Nissan Rogue Sport SV

    29,576 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $15,999

    $2,635 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport SV in White
    used

    2018 Nissan Rogue Sport SV

    20,967 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $16,076

    $1,915 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport SV in Black
    used

    2018 Nissan Rogue Sport SV

    10,719 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $18,955

    $1,655 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport S in White
    certified

    2018 Nissan Rogue Sport S

    45,401 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $14,077

    $3,142 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport S in Gray
    used

    2018 Nissan Rogue Sport S

    41,190 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $13,975

    $2,701 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport SL in Black
    used

    2018 Nissan Rogue Sport SL

    31,438 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $17,999

    $2,594 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport S in Silver
    used

    2018 Nissan Rogue Sport S

    43,293 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $13,955

    $2,448 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport SL in Gray
    used

    2018 Nissan Rogue Sport SL

    27,652 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $18,499

    $2,313 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport S in Black
    certified

    2018 Nissan Rogue Sport S

    45,311 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $14,589

    $2,635 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport S in Red
    used

    2018 Nissan Rogue Sport S

    23,592 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $15,336

    $1,596 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Nissan Rogue Sport searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,879 listings
  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Rogue Sport
  4. Used 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport

Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Rogue Sport

Read recent reviews for the Nissan Rogue Sport
Overall Consumer Rating
3.717 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 17 reviews
  • 5
    (41%)
  • 4
    (35%)
  • 1
    (24%)
happy to have chosen the Nissan Rogue Spot
Margaret,06/03/2018
SV 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
This is a good looking SUV inside and out. Love its responsiveness and maneuverability. Plenty of room for passengers in the back seat and a good sized cargo space that includes small storage areas within it to hold various items including the first aid kit that comes with the car!
Report abuse
