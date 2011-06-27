  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Quest
  4. Used 2012 Nissan Quest
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2012 Nissan Quest SV Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Quest
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,050
See Quest Inventory
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,050
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,050
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)380.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,050
Torque240 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,050
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$31,050
Leather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,050
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,050
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
keyless ignitionyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,050
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,050
Cargo Netyes
Value Cargo Packageyes
Illuminated Kick Platesyes
Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,050
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,050
Front head room42.1 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room64.5 in.
Front leg room43.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room57.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,050
Rear head room41.6 in.
Rear hip Room66.0 in.
Rear leg room36.7 in.
Rear shoulder room63.2 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,050
Roof Rail Cross Barsyes
Roof Railsyes
Protection Packageyes
Tow Packageyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,050
Front track68.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity108.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4402 lbs.
Gross weight5818 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.7 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.33 cd.
Angle of approach13.2 degrees
Maximum payload1429 lbs.
Angle of departure17.1 degrees
Length200.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance6.2 in.
Height71.5 in.
Wheel base118.1 in.
Width77.6 in.
Rear track68.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,050
Exterior Colors
  • Twilight Gray
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Platinum Graphite Metallic
  • Titanium Beige
  • Super Black
  • Pearl White
Interior Colors
  • Gray, cloth
  • Gray, leather
  • Beige, cloth
  • Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,050
inside mounted spare tireyes
P225/65R T tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,050
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,050
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Quest Inventory

Related Used 2012 Nissan Quest SV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles