  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Quest
  4. Used 2000 Nissan Quest
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 Nissan Quest GLE Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Quest
More about the 2000 Quest
Overview
See Quest Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque200 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle39.9 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.7 in.
Front leg room39.9 in.
Front hip room56.5 in.
Front shoulder room62.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room64.9 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room64.6 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity57 cu.ft.
Length194.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight3991 lbs.
Gross weight5445 lbs.
Ground clearance5.2 in.
Height67.3 in.
Maximum payload1290.0 lbs.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width74.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sunset Red/Natural Beige
  • Hazelnut/Natural Beige Clearcoat
  • Deep Blue / Quicksilver
  • Sunset Red Clearcoat
  • Sunset Red/Quicksilver
  • Quicksilver Clearcoat
  • Evergreen Dusk Clearcoat
  • Nordic White Clearcoat
  • Natural Beige Clearcoat
  • Classic Black / Quicksilver
  • Deep Blue/Natural Beige
  • Stonewashed Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Mocha
  • Slate
See Quest Inventory

Related Used 2000 Nissan Quest GLE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles