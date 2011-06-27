Used 2017 Nissan Pathfinder SUV Consumer Reviews

Nissan Pathfinder Plat vs. Honda Pilot Touring Mark Howell , 06/21/2017 Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 30 of 30 people found this review helpful 3-months ago I bought my wife a 2017 Honda Pilot Touring AWD and today offloaded it to the local Nissan dealership for a far superior 2017 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum AWD midnight edition with family entertainment. Why you might ask? Because the technology in the Honda Pilot is far inferior than that of the NPF. Why would you put a rear seat entertainment system in a vehicle if you can't control it from the drivers seat. Ask Honda. It was impossible to start movies from the front of the car, which is completely useless. Why would you force a phone call made from your iPhone into what they call "private mode" and NOT let it play through bluetooth. Google this if you're comparing cars right now because it is a huge, known problem. That makes no sense. Finally, why won't you let us disable the engine auto start/stop feature through a setting rather than have to turn it on and off every time you start the car? Stupid feature, popular in Europe but what's the point. So you know what the Pathfinder does? Let's you control the rear seat entertainment system from the driver's seat, puts all calls through the bluetooth unless you decide to make it a private call, and doesn't shut your engine off at a light. Oh and the interior is awesome, ride is better and it feels like a much more well thought out vehicle. Add to the that Nissan rebates right now are the best in the market. I highly recommend this vehicle. If you're in the market and thinking about the Pilot, be wary of the technology. Interior Comfort Report Abuse

Cross Country Tow & Mountain Tour Test Scored A+ Scott , 02/21/2018 SV 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 27 of 27 people found this review helpful I've had this vehicle now for 15 months and I have grown to enjoy it more and more as time passes. The latest test was a 4000 mile RT on I-80 towing a loaded 5' X 8' U-Haul trailer in February and a mountain tour in the Rockies. The car did everything well. Mileage on the road is excellent for a 4600 lb. vehicle. It cruises well and the engine is responsive at all speeds, likely because of the continuously variable transmission. The CVT took a while to get used to, it is the first one I have owned but with a strong 3.5 liter V6 engine there really are no drawbacks and the associated fuel economy is a bonus. The car tracks straight on the highway and was virtually unfazed by 40 - 60 mph cross winds even towing the trailer; very stable. And the automatic 4WD coupled is a very secure experience driving over icy patches in a stiff crosswind on the high elevation interstate in SE Wyoming. In light slick snow the traction is very secure; you can see the rear wheels kick in when cornering and not have to worry about fishtailing. Ride is good but not cushy comfortable; there is a firmness to it and you can feel the bumps. The OEM Michelin Latitude tires soften impacts however and they have great traction in wet and snowy conditions. In the mountains I was extremely pleased with the suspension, handling, and steering; no body roll and a firm grip on the road. The CVT was also very satisfying descending steep grades; all you have to do is push a button on the shifter to take it out of overdrive and let the engine do the braking. The SV model comes with cloth seats which were very comfortable on the 8-10 hour drive days. NIssan could do better with the quality of the cloth but the surfaces were soft touch and we didn't want to pay for leather in the SL trim. We have been extremely happy with the cold weather package (front seat heaters and heated steering wheel) - I was shocked that I could buy a heated steering wheel for such a reasonable cost on a lower trim level (although packed with value options). We were attracted to this model first by the spacious middle seat and large doors. The seat is wide to seat three medium sized adults, sits up a bit higher than the front seats and has outstanding legroom like most of the cars from the 50's and early 60's had. The third seat is really for kids or petite adults but when folded down provides a large cargo area which we used on our two week trip. When the third seat is set up my wife likes the size of the reduced cargo area when stowing groceries but some may think it is too small. This model was freshened for 2017 and Nissan seemed to do a good job correcting all the model's driving weaknesses that I have read about. I looked at the 2018's and discovered that there are hardly any changes so all my comments should apply to the current model year. We plan on keeping this vehicle at least seven years as we enjoy driving it, the car is very functional for what an SUV should do, and the first two seat rows are so roomy and comfortable. I wasn't sure I would like it this much when I purchased it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2017 Pathfinder Platinum Brian , 10/10/2016 Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 51 of 53 people found this review helpful I've had the 2017 pathfinder for a few weeks now and I am really enjoying it. I have the platinum package with the entertainment system in the rear seats. Overall I am very pleased with the quality especially the interior which is comparable to a luxury vehicle. I checked out most competitors to include the Mazda and Toyota. The pathfinder had the most features I wanted such as cooled seats, panoramic roof and DVD system for rear seats. Something my daughter loves, she love looking out the roof and watching the monitors. The ride is nice and firm, just how I like it, the transmission is smooth and engine strong. What sold me on the pathfinder is the amount of features it includes such as safety features and the fact Nissan is aleauvs willing to make a deal to sell car. Toyota wanted to knock off 2500 off sticker on a 2016 while Nissan knocked off about 7k on a 2017 which was just unloaded and still wrapped in plastic. For 41k or thereabouts the pathfinder wins hands down Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

3.5L V6 beating 1.8/2.0/2.5 L V4s Akshaya Bhatt , 01/26/2017 SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful Way great mileage for 3.5L V6 (combined 25 mpg.WOW!), which is giving competition to V4 engines. Ride is really awesome, with better control. You may not even feel that you are moving at 65/70 MPH speed. It will feel very smooth, quite ride. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse