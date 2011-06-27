Used 2016 Nissan Pathfinder Consumer Reviews
2016 vs. 2013 - Let's Compare
3 year update: No major issues, small rattle in dash trim but otherwise solid! We have enjoyed owning the 2016 Pathfinder for 3 years now. The original Bridgestone tires recently wore out and we went with Pirelli Scorpion ATRs, highly recommended! We had a small dash rattle at the stereo trim that we will get addressed. No issues with CVT and we maintain a constant 18.5 mpg with 75 percent city driving. It has been a solid choice for our family! Original Review: Having owned identical '13 and '16 PF Platinum 4wd models with every option available I am overall pleased with the quality of this vehicle. I would almost call it "Infiniti like" in its ride/handling and Platinum trim features. The PF uses more interior plastic material when compared to an Infiniti but they do a good job of dressing it up. We constantly receive compliments from friends about how nice the interior of the PF is. I realize every trim does not offer the luxury of the Platinum but if you are able to purchase I think it is a great value when compared to luxury brand vehicles. The 2016 also does an excellent job in refining the little annoyances we had with the 2013. Some of these include: Being able to leave fog lights "on" with headlights in "auto" position without the lights being on all the time; The rear cargo gate does not beep the entire time going up and down, just a few warning beeps; An updated CVT transmission program that is much smoother. Speaking of the CVT, that was my primary concern with the 2013. As you will see in reviews most people have experienced the "judder/shake" of the CVT in their PF. We were no different and the first time I thought the CVT was going to be found laying in the middle of the road, it was disturbing! I played along with Nissan and had every re-program/recall addressed. Things improved but I would still feel a hesitation in the transmission occasionally. The 2016 seems to have addressed this with a new program and simulated shifts. After 1,000 miles on this vehicle, the CVT feels much tighter and refined. Fingers crossed it remains this way. The CVT is likely responsible for one of the best parts of this vehicle.... an observed 19 mpg around town and 24 mpg on the highway. Not bad for a 4wd SUV that can tow 5,000 lbs and comfortably haul 7 passengers. One of the best features of the PF aside from its comfortable ride and road manners have to be the safety features. My wife loves the "all around view" monitor and doesn't see herself ever owning another vehicle without it. It is seriously convenient when parking but also a necessity when you have little ones who may be running around. I cannot believe that every manufacturer hasn't included this technology on their SUV line. We also like the blind spot monitoring and cross traffic alert included on our '16. The seating configuration in the PF is genius. Having the ability to slide the second row seats makes the third row bearable to sit it. Speaking of the third row, it really isn't that bad. It is one of the most comfortable we found in a SUV of this size and it can even be accessed while a child seat is secured in the second. Some shortcomings I've found on the '16 PF include a dated navi system and slow processor when you wish to play music from a plug-in device (phone, USB, etc). I really wish Nissan would have opted for LED headlights or at least LED running lights to keep the PF in line with the Rogue and Murano. The biggest drawback I see to the '16 is Nissan missed the opportunity to update the exterior and prevent a dated look when compared with similar crossovers. With that said, I still believe this is one of the best values available for the money. Having owned a '13 PF for 3 years, the 2016 PF is a nice update that seems to have addressed both the major (CVT) and minor issues found on the '13. When compared to the '16 Explorer Limited we had an opportunity to drive a few weeks, the Nissan still wins. Ford has done an excellent overall job on the Explorer but we find the PF to be more comfortable. For example, I can't rest my arm on the door of the Explorer while driving due to its design and that becomes a major annoyance on a road trip. Also the rear seat design and all-around view monitor (not just front/back) gives the PF the edge. In summary, I highly recommend you give the PF a test drive. Notice the little things that make a huge impact on every day driving and I think you will find the PF to be a worthy choice. Opt for the Platinum trim and you will find very comfortable cabin with all the features you could ever need and an "Infiniti like" level of refinement.
Great Ride! Mileage is sub-par so far....
Test drove the Mazda CX-9 and Mitubishi Outlander - and looked at the Honda Pilot and Dodge Durango. Liked the Nissan for plush, beautiful interior the most - the outside is not the best - but not the worst. The Mazda CX-9 was nice and has GREAT gas mileage, but is actually pretty small and had no discount offers, Dodge was nice but wife hated the look, Honda - not much discount... Outlander nice but too small. Nissan was offering 0% financing and a few grand off, which makes it an easy decision. Got the 4 wheel drive cause it happened to be the only Arctic blue with almond leather interior in the entire area - so we got 4wd with it. That said, at only 1 mpg difference, I figured no big deal. WRONG! We are averaging about 16mpg in San Diego, granted it's mostly city driving, and hilly -- but dang.... That said, it's such a nice driving automobile. Has such a beautiful, well apportioned interior -- makes it a pure pleasure to drive. The 360 camera, nice center console, nice sized glove box, easy access to third row from behind passenger seat (magic seat) -- (works even with car seat installed). Impossible to describe all the 'little' conveniences. Can see individual tire pressure, car beeps if you add air when it gets to the right pressure, front camera is AWESOME! Roof rack cross bars, tow hitch, nice nice nice. All in all, pleased with purchase - love the vehicle immensely. Only down point is the mileage.
Quality Materials + Smooth Ride = Great SUV
This is my 3rd Nissan Pathfinder (2002, 2008, 2014) – and this is by far the best of the bunch. Sure it has lost some of its off road mojo, but since off road to me is driving down a dirt path going apple picking or skiing – I am have little to complain about. First off the truck looks great. Beautiful lines, striking paint job that totally pops, beautiful leather seats and dark and useful window tinting – really a great job by the designers at Nissan. The controls are all well placed and very functional (electronics work very well with wifi and Siri on an iphone) – and as with all Nissans, the climate control rocks. Very cold AC, very warm heat and strong defrost. Seating is comfortable, third row is easy to access even with a child seat in the second row, and when the third row is down – I have a ton of cargo space. I am not sure what kind of driving some of these people are doing, but with a good mix of 50/50 highway and city, I am getting 20.5 MPG – which is very respectable for a truck this size. Could not be happier with my Pathfinder.
Fantastic SUV, couldn't be more satisfied..
Not sure who is writing reviews on the Pathfinder --especially at Consumer Reports-- for if I had followed them blindly I wouldn't have made the purchase on this fantastic vehicle. We have owned it for 7 months, have put 15,000 miles on it and have never looked back. No rattles, no annoyances, no strange blind spots for the driver, MPG as advertised or better, nor any other quirks which nag at you making you think -- did I make the right choice? We got the Platinum trim, which essentially is a discounted Infinity QX60. This SUV has serious get up and go, looks sharp, and is a joy to drive. And it is supremely comfortable for long road trips (we did a 1,600 mile round trip visit to CA from our home in SLC area, including a 7 hour traffic jam out of LA to Las Vegas with two kids). Sound system is fantastic (Bose), and driver controls are logically laid out and easy to use (knobs, ergonomically friendly buttons on steering wheel, etc.). You can with between 2WD, all wheel drive or lock in 4WD. We had heavy snowfall this year, and with Bridgestone Blizzaks and the Pathfinder's automated power distribution and 4WD we carved up serious winter driving conditions with ease. If I had to nitpick one area where I think Nissan can invest more -- it's the navigation interface-- which is completely serviceable, by the way. That said, I've rented cars with Apple CarPlay (Audi, Ford) and I'm not experiencing worlds of difference when it comes to navigation. We get 19-20 MPG driving kids around town and getting to ski resorts (and there is a lot of climbing !)...on long road trips, we average 24-26 mpg. We certainly recommend this SUV..btw, we researched the heck out of the Pilot, Kia Sorrento, Ford Explorer, and smaller SUVs as well (and test drove the Pilot and Sorrento).
Very, very Pleased after Purchase!
I read reviews, but evaluated several top 3-row SUV's for "myself". The Pathfinder was exceptional. My wife or I have owned GM, VW, Infiniti, & Mercedes vehicles. So, I have a basis for comparing. The takeoff is not the swiftest, but that's not my num 1 preference. It has strong mid and top end power; great highway performance. "Excellent" comfort that front & rear passengers enjoy. Plus I enjoy the comfort, power, & handling poise cruising around city.
