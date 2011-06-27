Used 2011 Nissan Pathfinder Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,920
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|5-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|17
|16
|17
|Total Seating
|7
|7
|7
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,920
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|5-speed automatic
|automatic locking hubs
|no
|yes
|no
|hi-lo gear selection
|no
|yes
|no
|part time 4WD
|no
|yes
|no
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,920
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/22 mpg
|14/20 mpg
|15/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|316.5/464.2 mi.
|295.4/422.0 mi.
|316.5/464.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.1 gal.
|21.1 gal.
|21.1 gal.
|Combined MPG
|17
|16
|17
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,920
|Torque
|288 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|288 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|288 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.0 l
|4.0 l
|4.0 l
|Horsepower
|266 hp @ 5600 rpm
|266 hp @ 5600 rpm
|266 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Turning circle
|39.2 ft.
|39.5 ft.
|39.2 ft.
|Valves
|24
|24
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,920
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|yes
|no
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|no
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$31,920
|Protection Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,920
|diversity antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|yes
|no
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|yes
|no
|radio data system
|yes
|yes
|no
|6 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,920
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|no
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cargo net
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|yes
|no
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|no
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|yes
|no
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|yes
|no
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|yes
|yes
|12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|no
|rear view camera
|yes
|yes
|no
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|yes
|no
|adjustable pedals
|yes
|yes
|no
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|yes
|no
|interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Air conditioning
|no
|no
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|no
|no
|yes
|front reading lights
|no
|no
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,920
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,920
|Floor Mats and Cargo Mat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,920
|compass
|yes
|yes
|no
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|no
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,920
|premium cloth
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front head room
|40.0 in.
|40.0 in.
|40.0 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|58.3 in.
|58.3 in.
|58.3 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front leg room
|42.4 in.
|42.4 in.
|42.4 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|yes
|yes
|fold flat passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|no
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front hip room
|55.5 in.
|55.5 in.
|55.5 in.
|8 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|no
|no
|yes
|cloth
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,920
|Rear head room
|39.0 in.
|39.0 in.
|39.0 in.
|Rear hip Room
|57.6 in.
|57.6 in.
|57.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.2 in.
|34.2 in.
|34.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|58.4 in.
|58.4 in.
|58.4 in.
|manual folding split-bench third row seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|yes
|no
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|yes
|no
|rear ventilation ducts
|no
|no
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,920
|Splash Guards
|no
|no
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,920
|Front track
|61.8 in.
|61.8 in.
|61.8 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|79.2 cu.ft.
|79.2 cu.ft.
|79.2 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4563 lbs.
|4779 lbs.
|4427 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6000 lbs.
|6113 lbs.
|6000 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|16.5 cu.ft.
|16.5 cu.ft.
|16.5 cu.ft.
|Angle of approach
|27.8 degrees
|28.5 degrees
|28.0 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1047 lbs.
|1047 lbs.
|1047 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|22.1 degrees
|22.6 degrees
|23.7 degrees
|Length
|192.3 in.
|192.3 in.
|192.3 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|6000 lbs.
|6000 lbs.
|6000 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.6 in.
|8.9 in.
|8.7 in.
|Height
|72.2 in.
|72.6 in.
|72.0 in.
|Wheel base
|112.2 in.
|112.2 in.
|112.2 in.
|Width
|72.8 in.
|72.8 in.
|72.8 in.
|Rear track
|61.8 in.
|61.8 in.
|61.8 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,920
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,920
|P265/65R17 tires
|yes
|yes
|no
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|17 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|16 x 7.0 in. wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|P245/75R16 tires
|no
|no
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,920
|double wishbone rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,920
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
