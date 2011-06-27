  1. Home
Used 2011 Nissan Pathfinder Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Pathfinder
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,920
Starting MSRP
$33,920
Starting MSRP
$28,570
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG171617
Total Seating777
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,920
Starting MSRP
$33,920
Starting MSRP
$28,570
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed automatic
automatic locking hubsnoyesno
hi-lo gear selectionnoyesno
part time 4WDnoyesno
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,920
Starting MSRP
$33,920
Starting MSRP
$28,570
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg14/20 mpg15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.5/464.2 mi.295.4/422.0 mi.316.5/464.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.21.1 gal.21.1 gal.
Combined MPG171617
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)Premium unleaded (recommended)Premium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,920
Starting MSRP
$33,920
Starting MSRP
$28,570
Torque288 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm288 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm288 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l4.0 l4.0 l
Horsepower266 hp @ 5600 rpm266 hp @ 5600 rpm266 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle39.2 ft.39.5 ft.39.2 ft.
Valves242424
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,920
Starting MSRP
$33,920
Starting MSRP
$28,570
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesno
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesno
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyesyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$31,920
Starting MSRP
$33,920
Starting MSRP
$28,570
Protection Packageyesyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,920
Starting MSRP
$33,920
Starting MSRP
$28,570
diversity antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesyesno
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesno
radio data systemyesyesno
6 total speakersyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,920
Starting MSRP
$33,920
Starting MSRP
$28,570
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesno
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
cargo netyesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesno
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesno
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyesyesno
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesno
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyesyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyesyesno
rear view camerayesyesno
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesno
adjustable pedalsyesyesno
front and rear reading lightsyesyesno
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
Air conditioningnonoyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelnonoyes
front reading lightsnonoyes
Dual vanity mirrorsnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,920
Starting MSRP
$33,920
Starting MSRP
$28,570
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,920
Starting MSRP
$33,920
Starting MSRP
$28,570
Floor Mats and Cargo Matyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,920
Starting MSRP
$33,920
Starting MSRP
$28,570
compassyesyesno
external temperature displayyesyesno
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,920
Starting MSRP
$33,920
Starting MSRP
$28,570
premium clothyesyesno
Front head room40.0 in.40.0 in.40.0 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.58.3 in.58.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesno
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.42.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
fold flat passenger seatyesyesno
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front hip room55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnonoyes
clothnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,920
Starting MSRP
$33,920
Starting MSRP
$28,570
Rear head room39.0 in.39.0 in.39.0 in.
Rear hip Room57.6 in.57.6 in.57.6 in.
Rear leg room34.2 in.34.2 in.34.2 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.58.4 in.58.4 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyesyesyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyesyesno
reclining rear seatsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesyesno
rear ventilation ductsnonoyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,920
Starting MSRP
$33,920
Starting MSRP
$28,570
Splash Guardsnonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,920
Starting MSRP
$33,920
Starting MSRP
$28,570
Front track61.8 in.61.8 in.61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity79.2 cu.ft.79.2 cu.ft.79.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight4563 lbs.4779 lbs.4427 lbs.
Gross weight6000 lbs.6113 lbs.6000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.5 cu.ft.16.5 cu.ft.16.5 cu.ft.
Angle of approach27.8 degrees28.5 degrees28.0 degrees
Maximum payload1047 lbs.1047 lbs.1047 lbs.
Angle of departure22.1 degrees22.6 degrees23.7 degrees
Length192.3 in.192.3 in.192.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity6000 lbs.6000 lbs.6000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.8.9 in.8.7 in.
Height72.2 in.72.6 in.72.0 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.112.2 in.112.2 in.
Width72.8 in.72.8 in.72.8 in.
Rear track61.8 in.61.8 in.61.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,920
Starting MSRP
$33,920
Starting MSRP
$28,570
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Slate Metallic
  • Super Black Metallic
  • Espresso Black Metallic
  • Red Brick Metallic
  • Avalanche
  • Silver Lightning Metallic
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Dark Slate Metallic
  • Super Black Metallic
  • Espresso Black Metallic
  • Red Brick Metallic
  • Avalanche
  • Silver Lightning Metallic
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Dark Slate Metallic
  • Super Black Metallic
  • Espresso Black Metallic
  • Red Brick Metallic
  • Avalanche
  • Silver Lightning Metallic
  • Navy Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, premium cloth
  • Cafe Latte, premium cloth
  • Graphite, premium cloth
  • Cafe Latte, premium cloth
  • Cafe Latte, cloth
  • Graphite, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,920
Starting MSRP
$33,920
Starting MSRP
$28,570
P265/65R17 tiresyesyesno
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyesyesno
All season tiresyesyesyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsnonoyes
P245/75R16 tiresnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,920
Starting MSRP
$33,920
Starting MSRP
$28,570
double wishbone rear suspensionyesyesyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,920
Starting MSRP
$33,920
Starting MSRP
$28,570
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
