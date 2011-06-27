Used 2002 Nissan Pathfinder SUV Consumer Reviews
Bulletproof!!!
I recently purchased this vehicle with 220k miles and was skeptical because of the mileage. However, this skepticism was short lived. This truck is solid! There are no fluid leaks, seeping gaskets, or strange noises. It doesnt smoke, knock, or tick. I am amazed at how well it runs with such high mileage. EVERYTHING works as it should. I have had to make a few minor repairs that are common with high mileage vehicles. I recommend this model year vehicle to anyone looking for reliable transportation. My only complaint is the fuel economy. I have to say it gets terrible gas mileage. Expect about 13 city and no more than 20 on the highway.
Bought new and 165k miles of trouble free driving
I bought this new in 2002. Besides basic maintenance (oil, filters, etc), I only changed the plugs and brakes...once. 165k miles of trouble free driving. Good in winter snow (4x4) and some offroad but still really comfortable on the highway too. MPG is not great but that's because its V6 rocks and has good power. (17-19 MPG...once got 22 on a long hwy drive.)The original CD changer sucks but still sort of works. This 2002 Pathfinder is the most reliable vehicle I've ever owned. It drives almost like new. June 2017: Still running perfectly with 177K miles. Only oil and gas. Edmunds asked me to update this so there you go.
Love my Pathfinder
I inherited my car from my sister in 2003 and it has been the best vehicle I have ever had. It has 150000 miles now and you can't even tell. We handle typhoon like rains here in Northern CA. I've driven it through the snow without hesitation. This car is so reliable. My mechanic and a couple guys at the oil change shop have said they'll buy it anytime I'm ready to sell. The only major problem I've had is the bushing pin went out right when I took over from my sister - I figured it was because she didn't know how to drive a manual transmission. No problems ever since. If they sold this model again I would buy it. When this one dies I'm buying the latest version of a Pathfinder.
Quality, Dependability & Great Used Car
I purchased my Pathfinder LE in July of 2007. There were quite a few other vehicles being considered at the time of purchase but I opted for the refinement, body style and luxurious appointments of the Pathfinder LE. To this day the only issue has been the intermittent check engine light that comes on. I believe it is the o2 sensor which will be checked out next week. I have hauled everything in my vehicle, even 4' x 8' sheets of plywood. Try doing that in some other suvs... My overall satisfaction is extremely high. A highly recommended vehicle for anyone who appreciates quality, comfort and reliability!
After 100K start looking for something else
Things that go wrong on this vehicle are commonly found: Rear bushings cause vehicle to sway at 55 mph -- very unsafe! Rear hatch and side doors stop opening -- this is not a cheap repair and is a safety hazard if you have people/children in the 2nd row of seats. It has leaked oil since 100K and the MAF sensor has gone out twice. I have had numerous repairs to address both, but the problems come back. The "check engine light" says it is a MAF issue, but even after repair, still stays on. I loved this vehicle for years!! I would have gladly purchased another Nissan, but with the repairs listed above (some of them safety-related) and Nissan not taking any responsibility, I am no longer interested in dealing with them.
