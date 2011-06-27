  1. Home
Used 2001 Nissan Pathfinder LE Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Pathfinder
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.4/379.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque265 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Bose premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM in dash-CD stereoyes
Multi-CD located in dashyes
150 watts stereo outputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.6 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37 in.
Rear hip Room51.5 in.
Rear leg room31.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Length182.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight3985 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height70.9 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width71.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Burnt Cherry Clearcoat Pearl
  • Bronzed Gray Clearcoat IO Metallic
  • Bayshore Blue Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Aspen White Pearlglow
  • Sherwood Green Pearl
  • Sierra Silver Metallic
  • Crimson Blaze Red
  • Sahara Beige Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal
  • Beige
Tires & Wheels
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P255/65R S tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
