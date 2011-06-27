Used 1994 Nissan Pathfinder SUV Consumer Reviews
Well built little SUV Truck
I bought this truck at a dealership that had 55k on it. It was the best vehicle that I ever owned. The body and the frame will go before the motor will. I put over 300k mileage on this vehicle before I put it to rest this spring! I live in minnesota and the 4x4 works so beautiful and the mileage I got was 16city/21Hwy. I one time I was a chevy person and but with this Pathfinder I had, I'm sticking with Nissan Vehicles.
Still a great SVU to drive
Granting that my car is just short of 200,000 miles, it still runs great. Had very minimal repairs considering it's age.
Off-Roading Beast.
My 1994 Pathfinder SE with 107000 miles on it is a beast. This thing tears it up in any offroad situation and takes bumps and dips like they were nothing. it has the huge 31-10.50's on it and goes over everything. It also feels extremely stable when spinning cookies and stuff like that.
Good to buy use
I have been driving this SUV for 8 years. got it Pre-owned with 31000. The key to this SUV is mtence and you will be ok....
A Few Things to Watch Out For
I was the owner of a 94 Pathfinder that I recently sold. There are a few things that potential buyers should be aware of. The automatic transmissions on these vehicles fail earlier than expected on these vehicles. Nissan is aware of this problem and has even issued a service bulletin about it, but no recall. The problem is that the transmission cooler clogs up with debris and causes the transmission to overheat and fail to the tune of a $2800 rebuild. Second is the exhaust manifolds overheat and crack and or break away from the engine block. Other than that the Pathfinder is fun to drive and quite reliable.
