Used 1994 Nissan Pathfinder SUV Consumer Reviews

Well built little SUV Truck John , 04/26/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought this truck at a dealership that had 55k on it. It was the best vehicle that I ever owned. The body and the frame will go before the motor will. I put over 300k mileage on this vehicle before I put it to rest this spring! I live in minnesota and the 4x4 works so beautiful and the mileage I got was 16city/21Hwy. I one time I was a chevy person and but with this Pathfinder I had, I'm sticking with Nissan Vehicles. Report Abuse

Still a great SVU to drive skyangel , 07/29/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Granting that my car is just short of 200,000 miles, it still runs great. Had very minimal repairs considering it's age. Report Abuse

Off-Roading Beast. emokid , 08/10/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful My 1994 Pathfinder SE with 107000 miles on it is a beast. This thing tears it up in any offroad situation and takes bumps and dips like they were nothing. it has the huge 31-10.50's on it and goes over everything. It also feels extremely stable when spinning cookies and stuff like that. Report Abuse

Good to buy use Pedro , 11/05/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have been driving this SUV for 8 years. got it Pre-owned with 31000. The key to this SUV is mtence and you will be ok.... Report Abuse