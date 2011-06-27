Used 1993 Nissan NX Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Great Car
Very nice and fun car, great on gas. I would have a new one if they still made these.
Big surprise
This car is by far the most outstanding surprise, very fast, comfortable and reliable, I am not crazy about the look but is good enough for the money.
Awesome little car!!!
I just got this car from my sis-in- law. It has 160,000 miles on it and is still in great shape. I love to drive it. It is so much fun with the t-tops off and 30 miles to the gallon is just the ticket. I actually told my husband he can have the 2008 Camry cause I LOVE driving this one a lot more!
BEST CAR EVER!
This car has never done me wrong. It has never failed to start, never hesitated to do what I ask it and has given me back far more than I could ever give it. It starts even in -40c (and below) every time. The only things I have had to replace are the fluids, breaks and tires. The spark plug went at just over 350,000km and original battery just recently gave out at 405,864km. Other than that I have never had to put a dime in it beyond rotations, 1 alignment and changing tires. It is unbelievable to me that Nissan stopped making this car as it is a blast to drive, out performs almost every car I've driven (except new cars) and is straight up amazing! It's never given me anything but it's best!
NX2000 was a Superb Product
I bought my Nissan NX2000 in 1992. There weren't a lot of options, but it was a "Pocket Rocket" up to the day someone pulled out in front of my son and totaled it. It still ran almost 130 mph, passes the Illinois hydrocarbon test with flying colors, got 32 mpg, did 0-60 under 8 seconds and handled great. That car was never in the shop for anything but routines, I changed the oil every 5000 miles, and the finish on the paint was great, still shined up nice...not a rust spot.
