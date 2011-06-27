Used 2013 Nissan NV200 Minivan Consumer Reviews
NV200 First Impression
Yes, it only has a little over 100 miles, but after comparison to the Transit Connect, I decided to bring one home today. Better fit and finish, better ride and handling and priced less with the options. It is a peppy little van and it is deceivingly quick with CVT transmission. It doesn't seem quick but it pulls like an electric car, no shifting!. We got 30 mpg average on the trip home with A/C on and a 2000 foot elevation gain in 75 miles. I will update in a few weeks.
Great small cargo van
I purchased this vehicle for my business Oct 2013 and could not be happier. Bought fully loaded SV with all options. I have been using full size Ford and Chevy vans for over 20 yrs in auto glass trade and the Nissan's tall interior height combined with low floor make life much easier on the back. Averaging 25 mpg mixed and hitting 32 highway regularly. CVT transmission is very smooth and vehicle is sporty to drive around with little bit wider tire/rim combo 205/55/16. Factory headlights are plenty bright and wide,HID conversion not needed. Fairly quiet ride for cargo van. Great view of road especially out side glass compared Transit with 2 piece side with bar.
Great Cargo Van at a Great Price.
The 2013 has a very short warrentee 3/36k but the 2014- is 6/100k I would stick with the 2014 or newer for the reason only. otherwise they seem to be identical. I have owned two of these so far. If you rotate the tires and get alignments, like they suggest, the tires do not wear out quickly. Also to mention this van has a GVW of 4500lbs which is fairly light. If you over load this little thing you will squat the rear end, and because it has a solid axle the tires will toe out and wear funny. There are only 2 tires in the USA you can get for this van, both from nissan, one winter, one summer. Don't go the after market route as these are Load rated C tires which this van needs. This is not a bad thing though both tires are actually rather good tires and not over expensive. I was in a serious accident with one of my two vans... now i only have one. My van was hit by a 1 ton truck from behind and pushed us into something and hit us again. Our van was seriously damaged. The truck was damaged but not nearly as much as the van. That being said a 3000lb van was hit by a 1 ton truck and we were perfectly fine. The Van protected us from what could have been serious injuries. I am in the process of replacing the van. Love these NV's
Bad rear axle and tires
It is very golf cart like but it get the job done. I have owned it for about a year and put 15000 miles on it. I carry about 400 lbs in the rear for work. No problem getting around with it loaded. The problem is the rear axle and tires. The camber is off on both side and it has chewed up the tires. there is no adjustment and the dealer says its in spec, and also that I need to replace the tires because they are chewed up. They want $200 ea for tires.
UPDATE - keep or trade - TRADED for 2019
New 2019 available Looked at new NV200 while current one was being serviced. Nice but basically unchanged showed me the retained value of older model. Trade-in value dropping and retail price rising will be the primary decision maker. 2013 model still meeting ALL I need it for. FALL 2018 ADDITIONS - Still best for my load and use BUT...Reflection and position of instrumentation make direct reading dangerous (eyes away from road), Audio drop out forces reSYNC, "Butt locking" is inconvenient and it still seems that vehicle auto locks overnight (but it may be my butt-again). Vehicle age is prompting shopping for replacement. It WILL BE an NV200 2018 UPDATE Loading and unloading average of 4 times each week and getting older. Appreciate low loading deck every time. Had to add more cushioning for passenger (wife). Will look for better passenger seat in next NV200 and maybe a single passenger seat (my load has room for that). After 4 years still glad to have the NV200. (previous) Lowest floor height makes lifting and loading easy (for the elderly). Purchased exclusively for that feature. Confirm that tire life is VERY short (20-23000 miles). There tires by others that meet Nissan specs for less money. Paid independent specialty alignment shop to electronically check alignment and found (as others have) that there is a misalignment in the rear wheels and in their opinion, the alignment is contributing to premature tire wear. Will address to Nissan dealership but specialty shop could not identify any means to adjust rear alignment. Checked for a competitive brand to extend tire life but nothing beats the loading height of the NV 200. As a light load, low mileage user, I still know that for my need I can find NOTHING BETTER! UPDATE.... Loading in the dark forced me to use a head mounted flashlight. After 3 years I aAdded LEDs around inside and tapped into rear (small) interior light. It's something I should have recognized the shortcoming and had it professionally installed at purchase. Still the best vehicle (to meet my need ) ever.
