Used 2011 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet SUV Consumer Reviews

I'm Not Disappointed But .... jpw56 , 09/26/2011 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I traded in an SUV and a hard top convertible in the hopes I would be able to have just one car that had the attributes of both. This does, for the most part. As others say, it's either love it or hate it. It clearly is a looker and folks either think its cool or ugly. It's definitely not a performance vehicle, but it doesn't claim to be. It's a very heavy vehicle and back seat access can be a pain, but the good seems to outweigh the bad, so far. It has memory seating so if you set your preferences, it will revert back with a touch of a button. The nav and leather upgraded interior is lovely and comfortable and to me, the only downside is that it requires premium petrol.

So Glad I Purchased It! rob_d , 08/14/2012 13 of 13 people found this review helpful As some reviewers have commented across other websites, you either love this car or hate it. After driving it for some 6 months and 12,000 miles, and having made multiple 400 mile trips through both snow and through 100F heat, I absolutely love this car! There are not many AWD convertibles out there, and while it was never meant to be a sports car, this crossover has been everything I could have wanted in an AWD convertible for taking long trips over mountains. The build quality is excellent and I have not experienced any of the difficulties (handling, door weight, etc.) noted in other reviews I read before purchasing. And get used to compliments from truckers and teenagers. It's non stop!

I think critics are crazy strotherdc01 , 11/02/2012 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I was intrigued to find a family man's convertible but I was discouraged by the critics reviews. I decided to go look at it and drive it for myself. I loved it! It was responsive, roomy (for a convertible) and completely loaded. So I bought it! My MPG's have been about 22. I love the tan leather and the seats are extremely comfortable.

Fun car for the young pesci , 06/17/2013 12 of 12 people found this review helpful This car isn't for older drivers. The backseat is very difficult to get into for passengers and the doors are heavy and of course, it sits high. You will also get some top and cowl rattle If you can get passed the above, then this is the car for you. Its fun It looks nice It rides very nice. Life is good with the top down in this car. I have had mine for several thousand miles and love it! It rides great and the leather feels even better. It hasn't leaked a drop even in heavy rain. It's a lot of fun and the luxurious interior is a step up for me having come from Honda. The GPS isn't all that great but nice to have with the large touch screen