Used 2003 Nissan Maxima Sedan Consumer Reviews
Great Car
I own a 2003 Nissan Maxima SE with the Titanium Package which I purchased new in April 2003. It currently has 65,000 miles and is still solid as a rock. The VQ35 3.5L V6 is amazing - great power and torque. I've added the following: custom grille, Viper remote start system and Injen cold air intake. I plan to add hi-flow exhaust and upgrade to 18" wheels. It has never been back to the dealership even once for any problems. I also own three American cars, including a Cadillac, but none of them can match the quality of the Maxima. I wouldn't part with it for anything!
Maxima love.
No complaints except for the typical radio problems. Other then that I love this car, I have owned a few Nissan cars and trucks and this is bye far the best. Got my first Maxima 03 SE with 174,000 and its still like a new car. Love it. And not to mention only paid $1,800. Best deal ever.
Fun to Drive
I've owned my Maxima since 2004 and it has been a great car. The car is loaded and also has a 6 speed, which is fun to drive and is fast for a family sedan. There is a lot of room in the car and trunk for my family. The car has had minimal repair work (tires, brakes, exhaust system). I've got 89k miles and the car still looks great and runs well. I've noticed a slight drop in the acceleration but that is to be expected with time. I would highly recommend this car to anyone looking.
Reliable and fun to drive but noisy
I drove the SE model for almost 5 years. Much better built than my 1999 Camry. Good power and handling. The car was reliable but far from perfect. First it was one of the noisiest cars from the wind I have ever driven, wind leaked in from everywhere. Second was the 1 wheel drive. The front right tire drove the whole car. Third was the steering radius, the longest of any car made.premium unleaded is not necessary., no pinging with regular and the same gas mileage.
Never left me stranded
I love this car. I bought it used in 2006 with 77k on it. I drove it for 5 years and just sold it with 160k on it. The car is fast, gets good gas mileage, looks good, and is super reliable. Over the course of 5 years I replaced 2 sensors in the car and that was it. I liked the car so much that I went out and bought another one. The new one is a 2003 as well with only 60k on it. I can't wait to drive this car another 100k.
