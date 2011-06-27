Used 1997 Nissan Maxima Sedan Consumer Reviews

1997 Maxima SE - Great Car! corona1373 , 08/13/2013 19 of 19 people found this review helpful An amazingly reliable car after 210,000 miles and 17 years of service. It is dependable and has never let me down or left me stranded. I bought my 1997 Maxima SE about 17 years ago and it has been the most reliable car I've ever owned. It is super easy to service, replacement parts are inexpensive and the engine/transmission still run flawless. With 209,000 miles it still cruises quietly down the highway and gets about 25-26mpg on highway trips. The motor is smooth and the transmission shifts perfectly. I frequently see many of the 4th Generation Maximas still on the road. If you can find a rust-free one that has been well maintained I think it's a good bet as a used car. Report Abuse

AWESOME '97 MAXIMA GLE tan5 , 01/15/2012 6 of 6 people found this review helpful ...bought my 97 Maxima GLE in Sep of '97, 14.3 years ago, and it has been the best car ever! There have been no major expenses/repairs outside of basic maintenance and minor wear & tear part replacement. The engine light didn't even go on until my 13th year of owning it and, even then, the repair cost was minimal. ...am about to hit 232,000 miles and had the goal to see if it could make 400,000 (had heard of an owner that did hit 400K). However, the 0% financing Nissan is currently offering drew me in so I am now selling my Maxima. Tears will be shed when "she" is driven away.

UPDATE TO BEST MAX EVER jerrymax , 02/27/2011 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Just wanted to update the review I wrote back in March 2008 about my 1997 Maxima GLE. At that time I had 154k on the odometer. Last week the car turned 200k for another 46,000 miles worth of trouble-free driving. This car amazes me. I've driven it up and down the East Coast from Maine to North Carolina in all kinds of weather, it is NEVER garaged, yet it still looks like new. It has not had a tune-up in 82,000 miles [had platinum plugs put in] but it always starts and still moves like a rocket when I tap the accelerator. I'm really planning on getting another 200,000 miles out this car and will be happy to drive it the rest of my life if at all possible. I love my Maxima!

beyond excellent lockout3 , 06/30/2013 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I had all kind of cars this car is the best car I ever had. The only things I have done is put gas and change the oil. If you want a great car get a Nissan maximum must be your choice.