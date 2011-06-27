Used 2018 Nissan LEAF Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Fantastic car Phil Easler , 03/26/2018 S 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) 22 of 22 people found this review helpful Electric car driver since December 2012. This is my 3rd leased/purchase ev. Great value, I got the quick charged option and heated seats/ steering wheel out the door for $22K. I don’t need to charge it up every day, but when I do the guess o meter ranges from 160 -187 so far. I have owned or lease the vehicle for about 1.5 months and have around 1300 miles on the clock. You will need a 220/240 charger to get the most out of the vehicle. Charges at 6.6 kwt/ hour ~ 22 miles of charge per hour from a 240 dedicated charger. I have only fast charged it at two Nissan dealerships twice. It put in around 15 kwatts in about 30 mins about 50 miles of driving. Hoping to see 200 miles on the range meter this summer!! Report Abuse

Best 2nd car I've ever owned. Brian , 09/14/2018 SV 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) 35 of 36 people found this review helpful Let me start out by saying I'm not what you would think of as a typical EV owner. I'm not some tree hugger out to save the planet. My motivations for buying this car were purely economical. I'm also 6'3" tall and about 240 lbs. This car is very comfortable for me. I can't recommend the leaf car enough, but there is of course one small catch. For most of us the leaf cannot be the primary family vehicle. I'm a father of 2 living in a suburban area. I fly a lot for work but my office is less than 10 miles from my house. For around town and to the airport this is absolutely the perfect car. The one problem is of course the range and charging speed. If this were the family's only car we couldn't take this on vacation. If my destination is over 50 miles away I don't feel comfortable taking it with the family. While 150 miles is a real number in city driving range it is more like 110 in highway driving (if you drive 75 like most of us). Those are the downsides. The upside is that it is great to drive. Great ride, great acceleration, corners nicely. But most importantly I have NO gas or Gas equivalent bill. Nissan includes 2 years of free charging at every major charging network. I have a charging station in my parking garage at work. I have never once charged this thing at home. I have actually used many fast charging stations. When I go into the city (which is about 75 miles away) I stop at one of the fast chargers on the highway and grab dinner / lunch on the trip in or out. In 1/2 hour I can charge about 80 miles worth of charge. I've never had to wait for a station to be available. Also, the scheduled maintenance on this is really a joke. It consists of rotating tires, checking the brakes and replacing your cabin air filter ($12 on amazon). I got my SV for 30000 out the door including sales tax. 7500 federal and 2500 state credits brought that number down to $20000. I can fit my 2 small children in their booster seats easily in the back. The trunk has plenty of room for a Costco run. I get compliments on the looks of this car almost every day. Its not a Tesla but its a sharp car. Previous generation leafs were kind of weird looking to me. This is a much better looking car than the Bolt. Anyway, if you're in a position where your daily commute is less than 100 miles round trip, and you have another Car in the family for longer trips, I can't recommend the leaf enough. Performance Comfort Report Abuse

Great Family Car for Generations David Radzieta , 01/23/2019 SL 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) 18 of 18 people found this review helpful We purchased the 2018 Model slightly used so the tax credits were passed on to us. It was a factory rep car. We have owned 8 of the Consumer Reports top 20 most reliable cars of the last decade. We have found our LEAFs to be more reliable and better built than any of the Camrys, Corollas, SR5, CRV, or Prius we have owned. The LEAF is on that list. All three of us now drive LEAFs since the used EVs are excellent bargains. We also get an over night discount on our power bill so it cost nothing to charge the car. It only takes 2 seconds to plug in the car and the next morning it is ready to go again. You do not need an EV with a 400 mile range like a gas car to go paycheck to paycheck without visiting the filling station. Just make sure the EV model you select has twice the range of your daily commute. You need extra range for heat, AC, and extra errands. I'll let you in on a secret, the LION battery sweet spot is 20-80% charge. If you use your EV daily in the 20-80% charge range and save 100-0% cycles for trips out of town to Granny's house it might just last a lifetime. Certainly last 2x to 4x the battery warranty period. Enjoy! The LEAF is a great family car, one of the best. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great Electric Car!!! Marvin Blaine , 10/18/2018 SL 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful This is my favorite car in the 50 years I've been driving and I've owned a different car every three years. This 2018 Nissan Leaf SL has got it all, comfort, leather interior, bose audio system and a tech package. Even comes with a 220 and a 110 charger. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse