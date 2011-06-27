Used 2018 Nissan LEAF Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
LEAF Hatchback
SV 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
True Cost to Own
$30,119*
Total Cash Price
$20,123
SL 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
True Cost to Own
$38,251*
Total Cash Price
$25,556
S 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
True Cost to Own
$38,251*
Total Cash Price
$25,556
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 LEAF Hatchback SV 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$802
|$826
|$851
|$876
|$903
|$4,258
|Maintenance
|$574
|$307
|$1,539
|$695
|$707
|$3,822
|Repairs
|$102
|$246
|$361
|$421
|$492
|$1,622
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,094
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,258
|Financing
|$1,082
|$871
|$644
|$403
|$146
|$3,146
|Depreciation
|$5,003
|$2,401
|$2,112
|$1,872
|$1,680
|$13,068
|Fuel
|$555
|$571
|$589
|$606
|$624
|$2,945
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,212
|$5,263
|$6,137
|$4,914
|$4,593
|$30,119
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 LEAF Hatchback SL 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,019
|$1,049
|$1,081
|$1,113
|$1,147
|$5,408
|Maintenance
|$729
|$390
|$1,955
|$883
|$898
|$4,854
|Repairs
|$130
|$312
|$458
|$535
|$625
|$2,060
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,389
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,598
|Financing
|$1,374
|$1,106
|$818
|$512
|$185
|$3,995
|Depreciation
|$6,354
|$3,049
|$2,682
|$2,377
|$2,134
|$16,596
|Fuel
|$705
|$725
|$748
|$770
|$792
|$3,740
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,699
|$6,684
|$7,794
|$6,241
|$5,833
|$38,251
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 LEAF Hatchback S 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,019
|$1,049
|$1,081
|$1,113
|$1,147
|$5,408
|Maintenance
|$729
|$390
|$1,955
|$883
|$898
|$4,854
|Repairs
|$130
|$312
|$458
|$535
|$625
|$2,060
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,389
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,598
|Financing
|$1,374
|$1,106
|$818
|$512
|$185
|$3,995
|Depreciation
|$6,354
|$3,049
|$2,682
|$2,377
|$2,134
|$16,596
|Fuel
|$705
|$725
|$748
|$770
|$792
|$3,740
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,699
|$6,684
|$7,794
|$6,241
|$5,833
|$38,251
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
