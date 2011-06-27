Used 2016 Nissan LEAF S Features & Specs
|Overview
See LEAF Inventory
Starting MSRP
$29,010
|Engine Type
|Electric
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Combined MPG
|114
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,010
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,010
|EPA City MPGe
|126 mi.
|EPA Combined MPGe
|114 mi.
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|126/101 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|EPA Highway MPGe
|101 mi.
|Combined MPG
|114
|Fuel type
|Electric fuel
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,010
|Base engine type
|Electric
|Turning circle
|34.2 ft.
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,010
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$29,010
|Protection Package
|yes
|Charge Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,010
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,010
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,010
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,010
|Cargo Net
|yes
|Floor Mats and Cargo Area Mat
|yes
|Hologram Kick Plates
|yes
|Cargo Cover
|yes
|Cargo Organizer
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,010
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,010
|Front head room
|41.2 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|54.3 in.
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|42.1 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|51.7 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,010
|Rear head room
|37.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|50.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|33.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|52.5 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,010
|Special Paint- Pearl White
|yes
|Splash Guards
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,010
|Maximum cargo capacity
|30.0 cu.ft.
|Length
|175.0 in.
|Curb weight
|3256 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4277 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|23.6 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|6.3 in.
|Height
|61.0 in.
|EPA interior volume
|116.0 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|1021 lbs.
|Wheel base
|106.3 in.
|Width
|69.7 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,010
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,010
|full wheel covers
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|16 in. wheels
|yes
|P205/55R16 tires
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the LEAF
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,010
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,010
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|EV Battery
|8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Related Used 2016 Nissan LEAF S info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 CR-V
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Honda Clarity
- Honda Fit 2019
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Honda Insight
- Honda Clarity 2019
- 2020 Honda Civic