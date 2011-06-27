Used 2014 Nissan Juke Features & Specs
|Overview
See Juke Inventory
Starting MSRP
$19,170
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|29
|27
|27
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$19,170
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Center limited slip differential
|no
|yes
|yes
|mechanical center differential
|no
|yes
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$19,170
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|27/32 mpg
|25/30 mpg
|25/30 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|356.4/422.4 mi.
|295.0/354.0 mi.
|295.0/354.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|13.2 gal.
|11.8 gal.
|11.8 gal.
|Combined MPG
|29
|27
|27
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$19,170
|Torque
|177 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
|177 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
|184 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.6 l
|1.6 l
|1.6 l
|Horsepower
|188 hp @ 5600 rpm
|188 hp @ 5600 rpm
|197 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.4 ft.
|36.4 ft.
|36.4 ft.
|Valves
|16
|16
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$19,170
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency interior seatback release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|no
|yes
|no
|dusk sensing headlamps
|no
|yes
|no
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|no
|no
|yes
|daytime running lights
|no
|no
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$19,170
|Midnight Edition
|yes
|no
|no
|Interior Illumination Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Premium Appearance Package
|yes
|yes
|no
|Sport Package
|no
|yes
|no
|Navigation Package
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$19,170
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|no
|yes
|Rockford Fosgate premium brand speakers
|no
|yes
|no
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|no
|yes
|no
|1 subwoofer(s)
|no
|yes
|no
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|no
|yes
|no
|memory card slot
|no
|yes
|no
|USB connection
|no
|yes
|no
|7 total speakers
|no
|yes
|no
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$19,170
|Air conditioning
|yes
|no
|no
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electric speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|no
|yes
|yes
|keyless ignition
|no
|yes
|yes
|Climate control
|no
|yes
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knob
|no
|yes
|no
|leather and simulated alloy steering wheel
|no
|yes
|no
|rear view camera
|no
|yes
|no
|suede and leather steering wheel
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$19,170
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$19,170
|Center Armrest
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Illuminated Kick Plates
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Carpeted Floor Mats and Cargo Mat
|yes
|yes
|no
|NISMO Carpeted Floor Mats and Cargo Mat
|no
|no
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$19,170
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|compass
|no
|yes
|no
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,170
|Front head room
|39.6 in.
|38.6 in.
|39.6 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|yes
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|no
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|53.6 in.
|53.6 in.
|53.6 in.
|Front leg room
|42.1 in.
|42.1 in.
|42.1 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front hip room
|51.5 in.
|51.5 in.
|51.5 in.
|cloth
|yes
|no
|no
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|no
|yes
|no
|multi-level heating driver seat
|no
|yes
|no
|leather
|no
|yes
|no
|sport front seats
|no
|no
|yes
|suede/cloth
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,170
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear head room
|36.7 in.
|36.7 in.
|36.7 in.
|Rear hip Room
|48.4 in.
|48.4 in.
|48.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|32.1 in.
|32.1 in.
|32.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|51.4 in.
|51.4 in.
|51.4 in.
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$19,170
|17" Gunmetal Wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|Stainless Steel Exhaust Finisher
|yes
|yes
|no
|Rear Roof Spoiler
|yes
|yes
|no
|17" Black Wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|Black Mirror Covers
|yes
|yes
|no
|Splash Guards
|yes
|yes
|no
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$19,170
|Front track
|60.0 in.
|60.0 in.
|60.0 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|35.9 cu.ft.
|35.9 cu.ft.
|35.9 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|2959 lbs.
|3208 lbs.
|3168 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|10.5 cu.ft.
|10.5 cu.ft.
|10.5 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.35 cd.
|0.35 cd.
|no
|Length
|162.4 in.
|162.4 in.
|163.8 in.
|Ground clearance
|7.0 in.
|7.0 in.
|no
|Height
|61.8 in.
|61.8 in.
|61.8 in.
|EPA interior volume
|97.2 cu.ft.
|95.9 cu.ft.
|97.2 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|99.6 in.
|99.6 in.
|99.6 in.
|Width
|69.5 in.
|69.5 in.
|69.7 in.
|Rear track
|60.0 in.
|59.3 in.
|59.3 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$19,170
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$19,170
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|P215/55R17 tires
|yes
|yes
|no
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|no
|17 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|Painted steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|P225/45R18 tires
|no
|no
|yes
|18 x 7.0 in. wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|Performance tires
|no
|no
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|no
|no
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Juke
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$19,170
|torsion beam rear suspension
|yes
|no
|no
|front independent suspension
|yes
|no
|no
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|four-wheel independent suspension
|no
|yes
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|no
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$19,170
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Related Used 2014 Nissan Juke info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chrysler 300 2006
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Ford Explorer 2002
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
- 2019 XF
- 2021 Lamborghini Huracan News
- 2021 Subaru Ascent News
- 2019 Clarity
- 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- Nissan LEAF 2019
- 2021 Tesla Model X News
- Cadillac CT6 2019
- 2021 MINI Hardtop 2 Door News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Nissan LEAF 2019
- 2020 Nissan Titan
- Nissan Titan 2019
- 2019 Nissan NV Cargo
- 2019 Nissan NV Passenger
- 2019 Nissan Titan XD
- 2019 Titan
- Nissan NV200 2020
- 2019 Kicks
- 2019 Nissan Maxima