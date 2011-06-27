Used 2014 Nissan Juke Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,170
Starting MSRP
$26,170
Starting MSRP
$25,470
Engine TypeGasGasGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG292727
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$19,170
Starting MSRP
$26,170
Starting MSRP
$25,470
Drive typeFront wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Center limited slip differentialnoyesyes
mechanical center differentialnoyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$19,170
Starting MSRP
$26,170
Starting MSRP
$25,470
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/32 mpg25/30 mpg25/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)356.4/422.4 mi.295.0/354.0 mi.295.0/354.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.11.8 gal.11.8 gal.
Combined MPG292727
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)Premium unleaded (recommended)Premium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$19,170
Starting MSRP
$26,170
Starting MSRP
$25,470
Torque177 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm177 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm184 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l1.6 l1.6 l
Horsepower188 hp @ 5600 rpm188 hp @ 5600 rpm197 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.36.4 ft.36.4 ft.
Valves161616
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$19,170
Starting MSRP
$26,170
Starting MSRP
$25,470
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Emergency interior seatback releaseyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsnoyesno
dusk sensing headlampsnoyesno
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemnonoyes
daytime running lightsnonoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$19,170
Starting MSRP
$26,170
Starting MSRP
$25,470
Midnight Editionyesnono
Interior Illumination Packageyesyesyes
Premium Appearance Packageyesyesno
Sport Packagenoyesno
Navigation Packagenonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$19,170
Starting MSRP
$26,170
Starting MSRP
$25,470
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
mast antennayesyesyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesnoyes
Rockford Fosgate premium brand speakersnoyesno
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radionoyesno
1 subwoofer(s)noyesno
3 Months of provided satellite radio servicenoyesno
memory card slotnoyesno
USB connectionnoyesno
7 total speakersnoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$19,170
Starting MSRP
$26,170
Starting MSRP
$25,470
Air conditioningyesnono
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
front seatback storagenoyesyes
keyless ignitionnoyesyes
Climate controlnoyesyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobnoyesno
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelnoyesno
rear view cameranoyesno
suede and leather steering wheelnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$19,170
Starting MSRP
$26,170
Starting MSRP
$25,470
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$19,170
Starting MSRP
$26,170
Starting MSRP
$25,470
Center Armrestyesyesyes
Illuminated Kick Platesyesyesyes
Carpeted Floor Mats and Cargo Matyesyesno
NISMO Carpeted Floor Mats and Cargo Matnonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$19,170
Starting MSRP
$26,170
Starting MSRP
$25,470
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
compassnoyesno
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,170
Starting MSRP
$26,170
Starting MSRP
$25,470
Front head room39.6 in.38.6 in.39.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesyes
bucket front seatsyesyesno
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room53.6 in.53.6 in.53.6 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.42.1 in.42.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Front hip room51.5 in.51.5 in.51.5 in.
clothyesnono
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyesno
multi-level heating driver seatnoyesno
leathernoyesno
sport front seatsnonoyes
suede/clothnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,170
Starting MSRP
$26,170
Starting MSRP
$25,470
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Rear head room36.7 in.36.7 in.36.7 in.
Rear hip Room48.4 in.48.4 in.48.4 in.
Rear leg room32.1 in.32.1 in.32.1 in.
Rear shoulder room51.4 in.51.4 in.51.4 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$19,170
Starting MSRP
$26,170
Starting MSRP
$25,470
17" Gunmetal Wheelsyesyesno
Stainless Steel Exhaust Finisheryesyesno
Rear Roof Spoileryesyesno
17" Black Wheelsyesyesno
Black Mirror Coversyesyesno
Splash Guardsyesyesno
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$19,170
Starting MSRP
$26,170
Starting MSRP
$25,470
Front track60.0 in.60.0 in.60.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity35.9 cu.ft.35.9 cu.ft.35.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight2959 lbs.3208 lbs.3168 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.5 cu.ft.10.5 cu.ft.10.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.0.35 cd.no
Length162.4 in.162.4 in.163.8 in.
Ground clearance7.0 in.7.0 in.no
Height61.8 in.61.8 in.61.8 in.
EPA interior volume97.2 cu.ft.95.9 cu.ft.97.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base99.6 in.99.6 in.99.6 in.
Width69.5 in.69.5 in.69.7 in.
Rear track60.0 in.59.3 in.59.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$19,170
Starting MSRP
$26,170
Starting MSRP
$25,470
Exterior Colors
  • Gun Metallic
  • Sapphire Black
  • Atomic Gold
  • Graphite Blue
  • Pearl White
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Red Alert
  • Bordeaux Black
  • Gun Metallic
  • Sapphire Black
  • Atomic Gold
  • Graphite Blue
  • Pearl White
  • Cayenne Red
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Bordeaux Black
  • Sapphire Black
  • Pearl White
  • Brilliant Silver
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Red, leather
  • NISMO, suede/cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$19,170
Starting MSRP
$26,170
Starting MSRP
$25,470
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
P215/55R17 tiresyesyesno
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesno
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesyesno
Painted steel spare wheelyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesno
P225/45R18 tiresnonoyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsnonoyes
Performance tiresnonoyes
painted alloy wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$19,170
Starting MSRP
$26,170
Starting MSRP
$25,470
torsion beam rear suspensionyesnono
front independent suspensionyesnono
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
four-wheel independent suspensionnoyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionnoyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$19,170
Starting MSRP
$26,170
Starting MSRP
$25,470
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
